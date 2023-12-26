Zaluzhnyi Would Be Happy To See Men Who Go Abroad In Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi says he will be glad to see men of conscription age who have gone abroad in the army in some time and is ready to organize appropriate military training for them.

He said this at a press conference, answering a question about his attitude to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov's position on the mobilization of Ukrainian men abroad, Ukrinform reported.

"The Armed Forces must fight and in no way encroach on the peaceful life of our citizens, including those who have left the country. For this purpose, there are authorized central executive bodies that can make appropriate decisions on them. Therefore, I cannot give them (Ukrainian men - ed.) an assessment and will not do so. But I will be very happy if I see them in the army after a while, and I will be happy to organize training for them, even abroad," Zaluzhnyi said.

As reported, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine would like all men - citizens of Ukraine - of conscription age who are currently abroad to report to the recruitment centers of the Armed Forces.

Over 77,800 Ukrainians already involved inof Reconstruction project

According to him, the Ministry of Defense has information on the number of men of conscription age who left Ukraine after the start of the full-scale war and did not return.

At the same time, the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine clarified that Umerov called on all Ukrainian citizens to join the Armed Forces, wherever they are. Currently, the issue of punishing those outside Ukraine is not on the agenda.