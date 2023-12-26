Dan Barrett Assumes Leadership Role As CEO Of Suncoast Window Films And Shades

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2023 / Suncoast Window Films and Shades, a leading provider of 3M window films and premium window treatments, proudly announces the appointment of Dan Barrett as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective December 26th, 2023. This strategic move is set to propel the company into a new era of growth and innovation.

About Suncoast Window Films and Shades

Established in 2016, Suncoast Window Films and Shades has been a trusted name in the window treatment industry, specializing in premium 3M window films and a wide range of high-quality window shades. Founded by industry veterans, including Dan Barrett, the company has consistently delivered cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer service.

Dan Barrett's Impressive Industry Journey

Dan Barrett, a founding member of Suncoast Window Films and Shades, brings over 18 years of industry expertise to his role as CEO. His journey in the window treatment industry began in 2005, where he honed his skills under the guidance of industry legend Lyman G MacNutt. This invaluable experience, working alongside a visionary in the field, has shaped Dan's deep understanding of the industry landscape and positioned him as a respected leader in his own right.

A Florida Native and Family Man with a Passion for the Outdoors

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Dan Barrett is a Florida native and devoted family man who shares a profound love for the outdoors. His passion extends from hunting to fishing, embodying the spirit of Suncoast's commitment to embracing and enhancing the natural environment.

Vision for the Future

As CEO, Dan Barrett brings a vision for Suncoast Window Films and Shades that aligns with the company's commitment to excellence. His strategic focus includes enhancing product offerings, expanding market reach, and fostering strong partnerships to ensure Suncoast remains at the forefront of the industry.

Quotes

"I am honored and excited to assume the role of CEO at Suncoast Window Films and Shades. Being a Florida native and family man, my personal connection to the outdoors aligns with the values of our company. I look forward to leading Suncoast into a future of continued success and innovation," said Dan Barrett.

"Dan's appointment as CEO reflects our confidence in his ability to drive Suncoast's continued success. We appreciate the personal touch he brings to the role, reflecting the values that resonate with our company and community," commented Brian Gregg, Co-Founder and exiting CEO.

