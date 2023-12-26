Key Investment Projects In 2023 Budget Approved

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Planning has granted approval for the inclusion of earmarked investment projects in its 2023 budget.

The projects encompass allocations such as 1 trillion dinars [$763 million] for Iraq Development Fund projects, 500 billion dinars for projects in the most impoverished provinces fund, 50 billion dinars for Sinjar and Nineveh Plain reconstruction, and 2 trillion dinars for infrastructure projects in provinces supporting regional development.

The ministry is tasked with the necessary steps to reallocate these project funds according to federal budget law, transferring them from the Planning Ministry's budget to the relevant entities.

Additionally, 1000 billion dinars are allocated to the 2023 Development Fund budget, covering various projects in education, industry, agriculture, digital transformation, environment, and housing. An extra allocation of 500 billion dinars is specified for the most impoverished provinces, including Muthanna, Diwaniyah, and Maysan.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)