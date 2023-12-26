Chartered Institute Drives Innovation With Groundbreaking Certified Generative AI Specialist (CGAITM) Program Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bok Yan LoSINGAPORE, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications ( ), a renowned leader in certified executive programs and professional training, is excited to announce the launch of the Certified Generative AI Specialist (CGAITM) program. Developed in collaboration with AI thought leaders and industry experts from esteemed institutions, this innovative program is designed to equip professionals with essential skills and knowledge to thrive in the ever-evolving realm of Generative AI.The CGAITM program offers an extensive curriculum, covering essential topics such as fundamentals of AI and machine learning, deep learning architectures, ethical considerations in AI, and practical applications of Generative AI models. Participants will engage in a dynamic learning experience, gaining valuable insights through hands-on workshops, case studies, and real-world project simulations."As Generative AI transforms industries and reshapes the future of technology, there is an increasing demand for skilled specialists who can responsibly and innovatively harness its potential." said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "The CGAITM program is meticulously designed to meet this demand, providing professionals with cutting-edge skills and a deep understanding of Generative AI."Accredited by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, the CGAITM program offers flexible learning options, including on-demand and live instructor-led sessions, ensuring accessibility and convenience for professionals around the world.By completing the CGAITM program, participants will earn the Certified Generative AI Specialist (CGAITM) designation, a globally recognized and trademarked credential. This designation is exclusively awarded to those who successfully complete the accredited program and pass the certification exam. The CGAITM program is independently certified and accredited by CPD, adhering to the Continuing Professional Development standards.For more information about the CGAITM program and to register, please visit the following websites:To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:learning/courses/cgaiTo register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:learning/courses/cgai-liveAbout Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

