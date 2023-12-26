Cuban – Supreme Eurasian Economic Council To Foster Mutually Beneficial Collaboration

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) – Your Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation; Your Excellencies, Heads of Delegations of the member countries of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council; at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Monday, December 25, 2023.

By Miguel Diaz-Canel

On behalf of the Cuban people and government, I am grateful for the invitation of the government of the Russian Federation to participate in this new meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, and I would like to express my appreciation to president Vladimir Putin for Russia's effective management of the presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union bodies during 2023, a year in which new areas of multifaceted partnership between our countries have been promoted.

As an Observer State, Cuba will continue to actively engage in Eurasian Economic Union events and foster mutually beneficial collaboration within the Union.



The participation of Artak Kamalyan, member of the college and minister of industry and agro-industrial complex of the commission in the last Havana international fair, and the holding there of the special panel dedicated to the Eurasian Economic Union, ratified the shared will move towards a greater expansion of the economic and trade relations of our countries, especially in the agro-industry and industry sector, including biopharmaceuticals, in correspondence with the respective development plans and strategic guidelines.

Both parties agreed that the development of cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and Cuba is the key to creating new value chains and guaranteeing the transfer of technology for reorientation towards different regions and markets.

The Commission delegation also participated in the 1st International Forum of Young Entrepreneurs. The participation of the new generations of entrepreneurs from the Union, Latin America and the Caribbean in interstate business projects with a view to integration holds enormous economic potential for cooperation.

The World Youth Festival, to be held in Russia from March 1 to 7, 2024, which will be attended by a representation of young Cubans, could be an excellent opportunity to achieve this goal.



We see the new supranational mechanism of financial assistance to industrial cooperation in the Union as a great opportunity for observer countries, which in our case should allow us to promote joint projects.

I wish to ratify here Cuba's intention to deepen collaboration in trade and investment, in the uncovered areas of the Eurasian market, as an immediate step to deepen economic, commercial, financial and cooperation relations with the countries of the Union.



Likewise, I reaffirm that for Cuba it is of the utmost importance to expand ties with all the states of the Eurasian Economic Union. That is why we attach special relevance to the Third Session of the Cuba-Eurasian Economic Commission Joint Commission, to be held between January 15 and 16, 2024.



We see this meeting as the appropriate scenario to translate into action our shared interest in continuing and expanding the constructive dialogue for the development and implementation of joint projects, on a mutually beneficial basis, in the areas of renewable energy, agriculture, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and industry, among others. It is also our intention to strengthen cultural and educational ties. For example, the possible creation of a consortium of universities in the Eurasian Economic Union with the participation of Cuba.



Before concluding, I would like to reiterate our full assurance that you can always count on Cuba and our modest but committed contribution as an observer member of the Union, from an approach that fosters unity, complementarity and mutual respect within diversity, in favour of the development and welfare of nations and people.

The post Cuban – Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to foster mutually beneficial collaboration appeared first on Caribbean News Global .