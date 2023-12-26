(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Llano, Texas Dec 26, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Being a Capone, you have to struggle to stay on the right side of the law. However, when confronted by a would-be attacker, you must turn into Capone Killer mode. Strike first and“Cold Cock” the Bastard, and the run like hell before he knows what hit him!

Tom Belton III, as T-bone Capone, takes readers on an adrenaline-fueled journey in his latest release, "Capone Bloodline, A T-Bone Capone Adventure." This action-packed memoir weaves a captivating narrative around the life of Albert Frank Capone, the alleged first cousin to the notorious Al "Scar Face" Capone of Chicago.

In this gritty saga, readers are thrust into the heart of the Boston Capone family's legacy, as experienced through the eyes of Albert Frank Capone's grandson, T-Bone Capone. The author bares it all, revealing the struggles of living within the outskirts of the Capone mafia.

The story unfolds in the unlikeliest of places – the garage of the Sheraton Boston Hotel, where T-Bone finds himself face-to-face with a life-altering encounter. A routine job interview takes a dangerous turn when an armed robber emerges, forcing T-Bone to tap into his Capone instincts. The gripping narrative explores the fine line between survival and the darker side of the Capone bloodline, as T-Bone grapples with the realization that death could have easily claimed him.

At its essence, "Capone Bloodline" carries a powerful message about the challenges of being a Capone and the constant battle to stay on the right side of the law. The narrative navigates the intricacies of legacy, survival, and the fine balance between righteousness and the Capone Killer mode. T-Bone's mantra – strike first, "cold cock" the bastard, and run like hell – resonates as a testament to the survival instincts embedded in the Capone bloodline.

Readers are invited to embark on this thrilling journey, uncovering the untold stories within the shadows of the notorious Capone legacy. "Capone Bloodline, A T-Bone Capone Adventure" is now available in bookstores and online retailers.

Tom Belton III, writing under the pseudonym T-Bone Capone, brings a unique perspective to the world of crime and adventure. As the grandson of Albert Frank Capone, he unveils the raw, unfiltered tales of his family's legacy in "Capone Bloodline, A T-Bone Capone Adventure."

Available on Amazon: Capone Bloodline: A T-Bone Capone Adventure