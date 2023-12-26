Enriched Data Announces Green Bonds Initiative In Collaboration With Georgia Institute Of Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Enriched Data, a leader in real estate data analytics, has announced the issuance of Green Bonds backed by a sustainability framework designed by Georgia Tech.

- Michael MillerATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Enriched Data , a leader in real estate data analytics, is excited to announce the issuance of Green Bonds backed by a rigorous sustainability framework. This groundbreaking initiative is further strengthened by a strategic partnership with Georgia Institute of Technology , ensuring an objective evaluation and auditing of the Green Bonds project. Green bonds work similarly to a traditional bond issuance, except the funds are slated for use in energy efficiency, renewable energy, or other projects that meet certain sustainability requirements, often formalized in a green bond“framework” developed by the issuer.The Green Bonds Initiative is centered around the acquisition of undervalued assets at a discount through a green bond issuance mechanism. Coupled with this is the annual sustainability report audit, which will assess adherence to specific sustainability benchmarks, particularly in the realms of electricity and energy."This initiative is integral to building sustainable real estate projects in the US market," said Michael Miller of Enriched Data. "The US has an opportunity to come up to par with other world leaders in the issuance of Green Bonds, and this can only be accomplished when organizations like Enriched Data and Georgia Tech partner."Drs. Ilan Stern and Paula Gomez of Georgia Tech Research Institute spearheading the initiative to redefine real estate underwriting by merging traditional practices with cutting-edge technology. The collaboration between Georgia Tech's innovative approach and Enriched Data's extensive property data promises a revolutionary method for sustainable real estate financing. A significant part of this partnership is the emphasis on education, aiming to enlighten building managers and the public about sustainable building strategies and products.While a staggering $600 billion in green bonds have been issued worldwide, the U.S. lags with only $60 billion, despite boasting the world's largest real estate market. This discrepancy underscores the pressing need for the U.S. to step into the new age of sustainability in real estate, especially with global investors setting their expectations high.Backing this initiative is Archstone Group, a renowned appraisal company. Notable figures like Micheal Miller, MAI and Bruce Greenberg, MAI, RICS have endorsed the project, further solidifying its credibility. Additionally, Johan Tellvik from ESGRE Lab has been instrumental in bridging the bond between Enriched Data and Georgia Tech.The goal is to establish an industry standard akin to the FICO score for commercial real estate, ensuring consistency and transferability across the board. With Enriched Data's claim to the most extensive real estate database in the U.S. and Georgia Tech's unparalleled expertise, the vision is to introduce a trustworthy sustainability score for American properties.The initiative underscores tangible advancements, such as the development of concrete tiles that generate electricity. This commitment goes beyond theoretical sustainability, focusing on practical, innovative applications. While Enriched Data lays the data foundation, Georgia Tech stands as an authoritative figure in the engineering and technology sector, ensuring the project's credibility.The industry currently grapples with the absence of comprehensive sustainability scores and a dire need for regulation and transparency. Enriched Data and Georgia Tech's solution is a transparent system that differentiates them from entities merely capitalizing on the "green" trend.This collaboration between Enriched Data and Georgia Tech marks a significant step towards bringing the US up to par with other global leaders with Green Bonds and creating sustainable projects that are consciously funded.For more information, please contact:Michael Miller, MAI 713-305-4630, ....Ruby Goyal, ...Mellissah Smith, ... 404 626 8070

