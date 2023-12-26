Kids Battling Cancer Celebrate The Holidays Together Alongside Santa, Buddy The Elf, The Grinch And Batman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Mystic Force Foundation Gold Ribbon Hero Tree 2023 honoring Childhood Cancer Angels, Warriors & Survivors at the North Miami Beach Police Department.

Childhood Cancer Warriors 9 year-old Luis & 6 year-old Camilla at the Gold Ribbon Hero Tree Lighting & Holiday Party

Some Warrior, Survivors, city of North Miami Beach Commissioners, Police Chief & Officers, members of the Mystic Force Foundation, Santa, and Buddy the Elf standing in front of the Mobile Mike tent in the courtyard of the North Miami Beach Police Department..

Some Are Angels, Some Are Warriors, Some Are Survivors ALL ARE HEROES

- Silvia Dominguez Vanni, FounderMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For most people holidays are a time of celebration and thankfulness. For Childhood Cancer families the holidays are very different. Survivor families are thankful and celebrating that their child is cancer-free but always praying/hoping that it is forever so. Warrior families are bravely fighting for their child's life, but thankful that there is promise and hope for the future, thankful that through continued research their child has a fighting chance to celebrate many more holidays. For Angel families, the holidays are excruciatingly difficult without their precious child, but they have the memories that are forever cherished, so many of those memories made at Mystic Force Foundation events. The Foundation reminds these families that they are here to support each and every one of them, to let them know that no one fight alone, that their love for the families is endless, and that no child will ever be forgotten.The Mystic Force Foundation's Gold Ribbon Hero Tree Lighting and Holiday Party was held in the breezeway of the North Miami Beach Police Department . Children in all stages of cancer treatment as well as survivors and their siblings joined together in the festivities of the evening including fun holiday crafts and playful snowball fights with Santa, Buddy the Elf, the Grinch and Broward Batman. A wondrous celebration for very brave and deserving children who are, and have been, in the fight of their lives. Through their very painful battles, these children become friends in the hospital, and their parents form a bond like no other. Together they celebrate the joyous moments and wrap each other in comfort and support in the hardest of times. The Mystic Force Foundation continuously brings these families together and helps to grow and keep these bonds strong with year-round fun and exciting events.Over 170 children were honored with an exquisite Gold Ribbon on the Foundation's beautiful 10 foot Hero Tree adorned with the names of each child as an Angel, a Warrior, or a Survivor. Silvia Vanni, Angel mom to Salvatore, and the co-founder and Executive Director of the Mystic Force Foundation along with Maggie Dominguez Chambers and Kassandra Varela read the names of each child prior to the lighting of the tree by North Miami Beach Police acting Chief Nelson Camacho.Post-lighting, the children excitedly entered the lobby of the NMBPD which was transformed into a magical Santa's Workshop brimming with stuffed Christmas stockings, cozy blankets, sweet stuffed animals, and hundreds of awesome toys. Each child was given a giant gift bag to fill with all their favorite items. Truly it was a magical evening for these brave children and their families.The Mystic Force Foundation is grateful for all who helped to make this magical evening so special and expresses a very heartfelt thank you to everyone who donated toys and goodies for this event as well as their very generous sponsors:Event Sponsor* Jessica & Ronnie RodriguezTree Sponsor* Candace GrossmanBlue Heart Sponsor* Nicole Lee & ITPOYHDecorations & Ribbons* Esther Reynolds & Hats Off Party and Event PlannersPhotography* Leslie LowenthalCharacters*Santa - Dr. Steven Vanni, Mystic Force Co-Founder, Neurosurgeon*Buddy the Elf - Dr. Yoav Ritter, Neurosurgeon*Broward Batman - Luis Naar*The Grinch - Vicky RomanThe Gold Ribbon Hero Tree will remain in the courtyard of the North Miami Beach Police Department throughout the holidays so that families may visit at any time. The full album of pictures from the evening can be viewed on the Foundation's Facebook page.For more information or to learn more about the Mystic Force Foundation, you may contact Silvia Vanni at ... or call 305.726.1155The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore tragically lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation's 15-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting 'Wishes', delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 5th anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, the country's first Childhood Cancer Haven dedicated solely to children battling cancer located in North Miami Beach, Florida and serving children battling cancer from all over the world being treated in South Florida Hospitals. The Heroes Hangout 100% community supported.Event was held on Friday December 22nd5:00pm – 7:00pm at theNorth Miami Beach Police Department16901 NE 19th AvenueNorth Miami Beach, FL 33162

Gold Ribbon Hero Tree Lighting & Holiday Party 2023