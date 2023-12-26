(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abdulla Al Masaood & Sons Motorcycles appoints Memac Ogilvy & Mather Lebanon as its New Digital Communications Partner







The leading global agency network is joining hands with Abdulla Al Masaood & Sons Motorcycles to deliver innovative digital communications' solutions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 November 2023: Abdulla Al Masaood & Sons Motorcycles L.L.C has announced the appointment of its new partner, Memac Ogilvy & Mather Lebanon, to provide digital communications solutions for the prestigious Harley -Davidson brand in the UAE market. The collaboration marks an important moment in bolstering the growth of the region's automotive sector through creative digital strategies.

As the world's leading creative network and an agency with extensive automotive expertise, Memac Ogilvy will support with strengthening and elevating Harley-Davidson®'s UAE market influence through digitally led and social-driven innovative communication campaigns. The agency's remit also encompasses sophisticated customer-first digital solutions - including the creation of video animation assets, as well as tailored coverage and strategies for digital search and display.

Ghassan Maraqa, MENA CEO at Memac Ogilvy & Mather, commented:“Digital communications serves as a bedrock to a successful creative strategy, especially in the automotive industry. Memac Ogilvy & Mather, with its abundance of expertise in the sector, is thrilled to partner with Harley-Davidson® of UAE in delivering digital communications that will underline innovation, spark key dialogue, and strengthen brand identity. Harley-Davidson® of UAE's ambitious vision aligns with our appetite for fresh ideas, that when converted into award winning digital campaigns, will undoubtedly strengthen the brand's presence in the market.”

Shaun Smith, Group General Manager, Abdulla Al Masaood & Sons Automotive, commented, expressed his confidence in the partnership: I am delighted to announce our exciting new partnership for our group company, Abdulla Al Masaood & Sons Motorcycles L.L.C, Authorized distributor for Harley-Davidson in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with Ogilvy, one of the most renowned and innovative marketing agencies in the industry.”

Smith added:“This collaboration marks a significant milestone for us. Ogilvy's unmatched expertise in creative and strategic marketing, coupled with our passion for Harley-Davidson®, will undoubtedly result in exciting campaigns and initiatives that will resonate with both our loyal customers and those who are new to the Harley-Davidson® world. Together, we will elevate our marketing efforts and accelerate our reach, ensuring that the thrill of Harley-Davidson® is accessible to all.”