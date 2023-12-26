(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Stables Presents Exciting New Year's Dining Offer!







Ring in the New Year's Magic with a spectacular 'Buy1get1' on everything!



Get ready to bid farewell to the current year in the most sensational way possible! The countdown to an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration has commenced at The Stables Dubai. From noon until 8 pm, immerse yourself in the early bird special: a spectacular 'Buy1get1' on everything offer that sets the tone for an epic evening. As the clock ticks closer to midnight, revel in the beats spun by the incredible Live Midnight Buzz Band and the sensational mixes by DJ Mickey D. Feel the rhythm, sway to the music, and create everlasting memories as you dance your way into the brand new year.



Revel in the season's enchantment at The Stables, where British elegance meets festive joy. Immerse yourself in the backdrop inspired by legendary race horses as you indulge in British-style festivities featuring classic holiday favourites. Indulge in the diverse Stables everyday menu featuring the signature dishes including Dynamite Shrimps, Chargrilled Haloumi Cherry Tomatoes, Wagyu Roast, Grilled Tiger Prawns, The Stables Classic Burger and many more, available throughout the evening to delight your taste buds. End the meal on a sweet note and relish the

Sticky Toffee Pudding, Dark Chocolate Mousse Tar-Tar, Apple Crme Pastry Puff, to choose from.

Date & Time: 31st December, 2023 | 12 noon- 8 pm

Location: The Stables| 32 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Trade Centre 1, Dubai

Price: Early Bird Special - Buy 1, Get 1 on everything