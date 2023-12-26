FM, Egyptian Counterpart Hold Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Dec. 26 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, met with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, on Tuesday as part of the ongoing consultation and coordination process between the two countries to end the blazing war in Gaza.The two ministers addressed developments in Gaza and measures to further up efforts to halt the attack, provide international protection for the brotherly Palestinian people, and supply sufficient, urgent, and long-term humanitarian help to the Strip.They emphasized the importance of reaching a complete cease-fire, implementing Security Council Resolution No. 2720 on boosting humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip, and establishing an international framework to monitor and track the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.Safadi and Shoukry underlined their shared desire to improve consultation and cooperation on all topics of mutual interest, as well as measures to address regional conflicts and the implementation of the two fraternal countries' leadership instructions.They further highlighted the need of developing bilateral economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries, as well as the trilateral cooperation mechanism with Iraq.