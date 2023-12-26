Occupation Soldiers Carry Out Field Executions Of Palestinians In Gaza ,Says ICHR

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra) -- The Independent Commission for Human Rights (ICHR) said that it is monitoring the deteriorating human rights situation in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel's war.The Israeli occupation army executed unarmed civilians in the field in various parts of the Gaza Strip, particularly in the northern part, according to eyewitness accounts. Examples of these locations include the Aleppo School's Beit Lahia project, the Shadia Abu Ghazaleh School in Jabalia, and the Al-Awda Residential Building in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in the heart of Gaza City, ICHR said Tuesday in a statement.The ICHR added that there were other instances in which Palestinians were killed in spite of flying white flags, indicating that the occupation forces' orders and code of conduct flagrantly contravene international laws and norms.The ICHR also recorded multiple attacks on refugee camps, particularly in the Gaza and northern Gaza areas, where the occupation forces stormed the camps, detained hundreds of people, and carried out field executions, as was the case at the Shadia Abu Ghazaleh School shelter center in Jabalia, where nine deaths, including women and children, were discovered after Israeli soldiers left the area on December 13.The occupation soldiers also looted the displaced people's cash and personal items in several instances, frequently stealing gold from women.The ICHR stated that the occupation forces arrested thousands of people, including children, women, medical teams, relief workers, and journalists, during their displacement to the south of the Gaza Strip or during army raids on homes, hospitals, and places of displacement.According to survivors' and eyewitnesses' testimonies, occupation forces strip captives of their clothes, shackle them, blindfold them, humiliate and mistreat them, film and picture them in deplorable conditions, and transport them to undisclosed detention centers.According to the testimony of survivors and eyewitnesses, the ICHR also verified that the lack of food, extreme torture, and neglect to which these captives were tortured resulted in the martyrdom of an unknown number of them, citing reports that confirm that some people who were detained by the occupation army were forcibly disappeared.The ICHR referred to Israel's attempts to portray civilian properties as serving military purposes, as it claims, in order to defend its crimes against the healthcare system as a whole and hospitals specifically, which have nearly ceased to function as a result of bombing, siege, storming, and a shortage of supplies for medical and logistical needs.