President Ilham Aliyev, PM Nikol Pashinyan Discuss Peace Agenda

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27 . President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an informal discussion
with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of
an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg,
Russia, Trend reports.
The sides discussed the current peace agenda between Azerbaijan
and Armenia.
