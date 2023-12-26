               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev, PM Nikol Pashinyan Discuss Peace Agenda


12/26/2023 7:16:52 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27 . President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an informal discussion with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg, Russia, Trend reports.

The sides discussed the current peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

