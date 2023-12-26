Russian Strike Hits Railway Station In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces hit the Kherson railway station, resulting in casualties and damage to rolling stock.

Ukraine's national railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, a police lieutenant was killed and two more policemen are in hospital with shrapnel wounds.

"As a result of shelling in Kherson, the rail station and Ukrzaliznytsia's rolling stock sustained damage. Currently, we are aware of several injured workers. Passengers are in shelter," the report reads.

The company reported that after the stabilization of the situation, they plan to transfer people to buses to Mykolaiv, where reserve cars are already being prepared to transport more than 100 passengers to a safe place.

"The situation is under control, the railway staff are ready to resume traffic," the operator stressed.

Earlier, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko , said three civilians weer injured in the strike on the city of Kherson.

"Today, the Russian army attacked the city several times, employing various types of weapons. As of this hour, we are aware of three people wounded, one of them being in grave condition," Mrochko wrote.

The head of the administration added that another man, who had been injured the night before, sought medical assistance on Tuesday.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a series of powerful explosions were reported in Kherson as residents were urged to shelter immediately.