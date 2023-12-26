Ukraine Must Produce All It Needs To Defend Against Russian Aggression - President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine must produce both independently and jointly with foreign partners everything required for defending against Russian aggression.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an evening video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine must produce, either independently or jointly with partners, everything necessary for protection against any forms of Russian aggression," he said.

According to the president, government officials should set the tasks before diplomats for the upcoming year – specifically regarding agreements with partners on the production of weapons, supply of components and equipment.

"Absolutely all plans, a clear algorithm of actions – all the essentials must be specified for our defense sector to ensure the next year is as productive as possible," Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that on Tuesday, he held the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting, dedicated to the production of weapons in the coming year.

"Every aspect – from artillery to drones and missiles – was discussed in detail, with thorough clarification on enterprises, contracts, and state investment in production. Involving everyone responsible for the result for the state. The Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and the Commander-in-Chief. Together with the Prime Minister, we outlined the amount of funds to be allocated to the defense sector as a matter of urgency," he said.

In addition, the situation at the front was discussed. Commanders briefed other participants on frontline developments.

Separately, the president praised the Air Force for its quality performance against targets in occupied Crimea.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky in an address to diplomats on December 22 stated that effective preparation for the Washington Summit is one of the key goals for 2024.