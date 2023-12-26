Over 77,800 Ukrainians Already Involved In Army Of Reconstruction Project

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of December 25, 2023, a total of 77,838 Ukrainians were taking part in socially useful works under the Army of Reconstruction project.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Employment Service on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the data provided by the Ukrainian State Employment Service, a total of 77,838 Ukrainians have been assigned to socially useful works since October 1, 2022, mostly in the Kharkiv region (15,214).

The regions involving the highest number of unemployed people under the Army of Reconstruction project included also Poltava (9,666), Donetsk (9,625), Kyiv (9,219), and Chernihiv (8,777).

In general, 19 regions are taking part in the Army of Reconstruction project. A total of UAH 530 million has already been transferred to finance such jobs.

A reminder that the Army of Reconstruction project was launched by the Ukrainian government in autumn 2022 to involve people who had lost jobs in the country's reconstruction through socially useful works. The project offers a monthly salary of UAH 10,050.