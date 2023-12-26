Production At Largest Plants In Zakarpattia Under Threat Due To Blockade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zakarpattia, the blockades and queues at the borders threaten the production of the largest factories in the region, and they are cutting work shifts.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by the head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration (RMA), Viktor Mykyta.

"Yes, we have problems (due to the blockade of the EU borders by Poles and Slovaks - ed.) Nowadays, every day I personally arrange through consular offices to get some trucks out of the queue at the border, as we are running out of production capacity at the largest enterprises in the region (we are talking about the Jabil, Yazaki, and Flex plants located in different communities of the region - ed.) They are reducing production and work shifts," Mykyta said.

Blocking of border with: over 3,000 trucks in queues at checkpoints

According to him, people in Zakarpattia are losing their jobs and salaries as a result of the border blockade.

"I am keeping this under my personal control so that these plants do not stop. For the community in Kholmok, for example, it means a loss of about UAH 30 million in taxes, and these are people without jobs during the war. It's terrible," the RMA head stated.

As Ukrinform reported, at least three new checkpoints should be opened in Zakarpattia soon to minimize economic losses from the blockade of the borders by European carriers.