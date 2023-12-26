               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Discusses Peace Agenda With Armenian PM


12/26/2023 7:16:30 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State in St. Petersburg, Russia, President Ilham Aliyev had a one-on-one conversation with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

According to Azernews , during the conversation, the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda was discussed.

