President Ilham Aliyev Discusses Peace Agenda With Armenian PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State in St.
Petersburg, Russia, President Ilham Aliyev had a one-on-one
conversation with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol
Pashinyan.
According to Azernews , during the conversation,
the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda was discussed.
