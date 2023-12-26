Duckdao Unveils First Tier 1 Incubation Since 2021, Introduces Innovative Crypto Launchpad Project

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2023 / DuckDAO, a pioneering force in the crypto incubation landscape since 2020, is delighted to announce its latest Tier 1 Incubation, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing success story. With a track record marked by remarkable achievements, DuckDAO has consistently nurtured and guided startups from their inception (0-100) to impressive heights. Key performance indicators (KPIs) for DuckDAO's incubations reflect a history of extraordinary success:



100x Average Multiplier : DuckDAO incubations have achieved an impressive 100x average multiplier at their peak.

One Billion Average Market Capitalization (MCAP) : DuckDAO incubations have consistently reached an average MCAP of 1 billion at their peak.

These outstanding metrics underscore the tremendous success and growth of projects supported by DuckDAO. Noteworthy beneficiaries of DuckDAO's support include Bloktopia, Bondly, Poolz, and several other innovative projects.

In alignment with its tradition of excellence, DuckDAO is thrilled to introduce its forthcoming incubation project with the following details:

Project Name : The official project name will be revealed on December 29th, 2023.

Narrative : The project falls within the Crypto Tier 1 Launchpad category.

Project Launch : Anticipated for Q1 or early Q2 of 2024.

Availability : Commencing in January 2024.

Platform : Members can participate via DuckDAO

Community members of DuckDAO can seize the opportunity to participate in this innovative new incubation project. As a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), DuckDAO offers an inclusive environment where all individuals can engage in DuckDAO activities and gain access to the new incubation project, subject to successful KYC/AML verification.

DuckDAO will be sharing more forthcoming updates and further details on its assignments publicly on key social media channels as they continue a pivotal role in fostering the growth of innovative startups within the cryptocurrency space.

For more information, please visit:

Media Contact:

Company: Crypto PR

Contact: Media Team

Email: [email protected]

Website:

Twitter:

Address: 9 B4, One Central, Dubai, UAE

SOURCE: Crypto PR