Tired Of Chronic Pain? Need Solutions That Don't Break The Bank?

Shari Emami is a published author and holistic health practitioner looking to educate those with fibromyalgia. This is a chronic condition that needs attention, care and viable treatment options.

There is limited information out there and treatment that isn't so expensive. In her book“Breaking Free From Pain, From Suffering To Strength, My Own Personal Journey With Fibromyalgia And Healing Modalities”, she goes into depth on the journey and healing process of this unbearable and painful condition.

This book is from a patient and practitioners perspective. It's a must read and can help millions of sufferers worldwide. It can be purchased on Barnes and Noble, Lulu, Amazon and bookstores worldwide. Read this amazing book filled with well researched information and a lesson for those in need of suffering. You will be glad that you did. No more pain anymore, Shari is right there with you in her own words of wisdom.



In "Breaking Free From Pain," Shari Emami shares her powerful and poignant journey toward becoming pain-free from this debilitating condition. This book chronicles not only the challenges faced but also the unwavering strength and determination required to reclaim one's life.

Through relatable anecdotes, Emami provides an empathetic account of the emotional rollercoaster that accompanies a fibromyalgia diagnosis. From the initial devastation to the question of "Why me?" readers will find solace in knowing they are not alone.

But "Breaking Free From Pain" goes beyond storytelling. It offers practical processes, methods, and holistic approaches to combat fibromyalgia. Emami draws upon her own experiences and extensive research, embracing Dr. Paul Eck's principles, to provide actionable steps that empower individuals to take charge of their own well-being. This comprehensive guide covers managing pain, optimizing daily routines, incorporating exercise and nutrition, and seeking emotional support.

Discover a renewed sense of hope and a roadmap to a brighter future within the pages of "Breaking Free From Pain." Shari Emami's compassion and unwavering support shine through, inspiring all those on a similar journey.

This book is a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the power of resilience. It is a must-read for individuals battling fibromyalgia, their loved ones, and healthcare professionals seeking a deeper understanding of the condition.