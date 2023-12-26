Yemeni Gov't. Welcomes UN Plan For Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The Yemeni cabinet welcomed, during its meeting on Tuesday, the announcement by UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg of a roadmap for durable peace in the country.

Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmad bin Mubarak updated the meeting on the regional and international mediation efforts, which culminated in the roadmap, Yemen News Agency (SABA) reported, citing a government statement.

The Yemeni government holds a positive approach towards all endeavors for a peaceful settlement to the political crisis based on the three points of reference - the GCC initiative and its executive mechanisms, the outcomes of the national dialogue, and the UN Security Council Resolution 2216.

The statement expressed appreciation for the contributions made by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman to the Special Envoy's efforts for pushing forward the peace process.

Grundberg's office had announced on Saturday that the Yemeni adversaries agreed a package of measures to halt hostilities countrywide, disburse worker salaries, reopen roads and resume the political process. (end)

