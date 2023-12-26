US Shoots Down 12 Houthi Drones, 5 Missiles In Southern Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command announced Tuesday intercepting 12 Houthi drones and five missiles in the Southern Red Sea.

"US assets, to include the USS LABOON (DDG 58) and F/A-18 Super Hornets from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, shot down twelve one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack cruise missiles in the Southern Red Sea," the CENTCOM said in a press statement.

"(The drones, and missiles) were fired by the Houthis over a 10-hour period which began at approximately 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) on December 26."

The CENTCOM said that there was no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries. (end)

amm











MENAFN26122023000071011013ID1107659588