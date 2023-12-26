Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Two bodies found by Iraqi authorities are believed to be those of a missing Kuwaiti and his Saudi companion who had disappeared in the western Anbar province, Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said.

CAIRO - The Kuwaiti student who went missing in Egypt two days ago has been found at a Cairo hospital, the Kuwait Embassy said.

GAZA - The Israeli occupation forces committed 18 massacres over the past 24 hours that left dozens of matures, injured and missing, Health authorities in Gaza said.

ADEN - The Yemeni cabinet welcomed the announcement by UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg of a roadmap for durable peace in the country.

NEW YORK - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Sigrid Kaag of the Netherlands as Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza. (end) ibi