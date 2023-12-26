Haiti: Armed Group Attacks Family On Christmas Day

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PORT-AU-PRINCE, (Haiti) – UNICEF statement following the killing of children and families in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The statement is attributable to Bruno Maes, UNICEF Representative in Haiti:

“UNICEF is deeply shocked and outraged by the horrific attacks on a family by an armed group in Croix de Bouquet, Port-au-Prince, that occurred on Christmas day, 25 December 2023.

“An armed group mercilessly attacked a family, claiming the lives of four individuals, including two innocent girls under the age of 10. Additionally, four family members have been cruelly kidnapped, leaving behind a trail of unimaginable sorrow and despair.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the victims, families, and communities affected by these barbaric attacks.

“Similar attacks have occurred in the same neighborhoods a week ago. Conditions on the ground remain extremely perilous for children.

“Regrettably, such killings are not isolated. From July to September 2023 alone, Haiti has witnessed 88 grave violations of children's rights, with 37 of these resulting in the tragic loss of lives or injuries during armed conflicts.

“Major crimes, including intentional homicides and kidnappings, are escalating at an unprecedented rate, particularly in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince and the Artibonite department. The national police recorded a staggering 1,239 homicides between July and September, compared to 577 in the same period the previous year. Abductions have surged to 701 victims, a shocking 244 percent increase.

“In armed groups-controlled areas, the places children rely on for protection and support – including schools, health facilities and protection services – have also come under attack.

“UNICEF and partners have repeatedly called for the protection of civilians, in particular children and women, and for the respect of international humanitarian law. Killing children is a grave violation of human rights.

“The repeated attacks, and access restrictions due to insecurity and violence are also hampering our ability to reach those most in need.

“UNICEF remains committed to take all measures to ensure the safety of children and their families and to reduce the suffering of the victims.

“UNICEF strongly urges all parties to stop attacks on children and their families and keep them out of harm's way.”

-p decoding="async" class="size-medium wp-image-4667 aligncenter" src="/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-300x40.png" alt="" width="300" height="40" srcset="/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-300x40.png 300w, /wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-768x102.png 768w, /wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-696x93.png 696w, /wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-1068x142.png 1068w, /wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag.png 1352w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" />

The post Haiti: Armed group attacks family on Christmas day appeared first on Caribbean News Global .