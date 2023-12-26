UAE University Joins The Francophone University Agency

Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University joined the Francophone University Agency (AUF) as an associate member, in an important step towards strengthening its presence on the global academic scene. This achievement is an affirmation of the university's commitment to improving the quality of higher education and scientific research, which reflects its ambitious vision and comprehensive strategy. Dr. Ghaleb Al-Bariki, Acting Director of the UAE University, expressed that“the university's joining the Francophone University Agency, which is one of the most important associations of higher education and scientific research institutions in the world, reflects its strong commitment to continuing to improve the quality of higher education and scientific research, and activating opportunities for integrating and employing graduates.” He added,“We are committed to providing an educational environment that encourages cooperation and cultural exchange with other universities to contribute to linguistic development. We will work with our partners in the agency to enhance educational and research opportunities for our students and faculty members, looking forward to achieving great successes in this context, and opening a new window for international cooperation and research development, which strengthens the university's position as a leading educational institution in the region and globally.” For her part, Dr. Moza Obaid Al Tenaijy, Head of the Department of Languages and Literature at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the UAE University, indicated that joining the AUF is an ideal way to enhance the academic role of the French language and develop educational resources and modern techniques in teaching, especially since this step provides a unique opportunity for cooperation in diverse fields such as space, medicine, technology, environment and sustainability, engineering, humanities and social sciences. This cooperation could include the exchange of students and researchers and contribute to enhancing mutual understanding of cultures between the UAE University and other higher education institutions in the Francophone space.