Interactive Marketing And Consulting Services (IM@CS) Enhances Leadership Team With Industry Expert Jason Jewert

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move to strengthen its position as a leading force in the automotive industry, Interactive Marketing and Consulting Services (IM@CS) proudly welcomes Jason Jewert, a distinguished veteran with a rich history of driving success for dealerships and OEMs in the ever-evolving automotive landscape. Jason has joined the company as a Senior Consultant, bringing his extensive experience to elevate understanding, results, and bottom lines of dealerships, dealer groups, OEMs, and various business sectors. This strategic move underscores IM@CS's dedication to innovation, client success, and continued leadership growth in the automotive consulting and marketing spaces.Amidst the uncertainties of the current economic climate and the dynamic nature of the automotive industry, businesses seek trusted partners to navigate the complexities of business analysis, product utilization, decision-making, and execution. Jason's appointment reinforces IM@CS's commitment to providing invaluable insights, addressing industry myths, and challenging conventional practices in automotive retail. With over 16 years of proven excellence in delivering unmatched results for dealerships, Jason's addition enables IM@CS to scale its efforts and significantly enhance client outcomes.Gary May, President and Founder of IM@CS, expressed enthusiasm about Jason joining the team, stating, "Jason brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to dismantle misguided beliefs and to challenge sacred cows prevalent within automotive retail. With our longstanding 16-plus years of success, Jason's arrival allows us to amplify and differentiate our efforts while driving even more substantial results for our clients. We are thrilled to have Jason Jewert on the team and feel IM@CS is poised to set new standards and will continue to deliver unparalleled value to its clients.”As Senior Consultant, Jason will lead initiatives both on the road and remotely, spanning vendor partnerships, dealership operations, conference attendance/speaking engagements, and comprehensive consulting services. His immediate focus will be on the upcoming NADA Show in February, where he aims to contribute significantly to IM@CS's presence and impact in the industry. "Being truly passionate about fostering successes within the automotive industry and the opportunity to contribute my expertise to dealerships and OEMs is both invigorating and inspiring. I am genuinely excited to embark on this new chapter with Interactive Marketing and Consulting Services (IM@CS). The prospect of collaborating with such a dynamic and experienced team is not only thrilling but also reinforces my belief that together, we will achieve unprecedented results for our clients. I can't wait to get started, leveraging our collective strengths to navigate the challenges of the automotive landscape and drive transformative outcomes for our partners."About Interactive Marketing and Consulting Services (IM@CS)IM@CS is a full-service online marketing consulting, sales and process coaching, management consulting and SEO/SEM firm concentrated on best practices and dedicated to your success. Since 2007, our work with clients has resulted in unprecedented benefits. We start by understanding what your goals are and your digital footprint, then work closely with you to identify ideal marketing and processes to provide a road map, with benchmarks, so you can best gauge and adjust your business to win. In short, your business receives professional insight and powerful results so you can focus on what you do best every day. For more information .

