Renowned Musician Mike Ogletree Unveils Powerful EP Blaxcot 23-24 A Musical Tapestry -Identity, Diversity, And Love.

In a blend of cultures and a celebration of diverse influences, Scottish musician Simple Minds' Mike Ogletree proudly presents his latest EP "Blaxcot 23/24."

- Jim Kerr, Singer Simple MindsASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a harmonious blend of cultures and a celebration of diverse musical influences, Scottish- born African/American musician Mike Ogletree, from Kilmarnock, Scotland, and now residing in the picturesque Maggie Valley, North Carolina, proudly presents his latest creation – the three-song EP titled "Blaxcot 23-24." This soul-stirring collection reflects Ogletree's multifaceted talents as a musician, producer, and storyteller.**About Mike Ogletree:**Born to a Scottish mother and an American father from Birmingham, Alabama – a USAF airman stationed at Prestwick US Airport base in Scotland in 1955, where they shared the beginnings of their journey – Mike Ogletree's life is a vibrant mosaic of cultural diversity. His musical legacy includes being central to creation of Scottish rockers Simple Minds' iconic 1982 album "New Gold Dream," as well as drum duty with other esteemed Scottish bands Fiction Factory and Café Jacques.**EP Tracklist:**1. **"Happy New Year Alt Lang Syne":**Ogletree breathes new life into the classic New Year's song with a never-before-heard melody that predates the well-known New Year's chant. "Happy New Year Alt Lang Syne" offers a fresh perspective on a timeless tradition, infused with Ogletree's signature musical style.Fed up with the same old Auld Lang Syne? This year choose the new Alt Lang Syne by The Blaxcotsman. Download, stream and rock out to a never-before heard version of the classic New Year's Song.With a traditional melody that predates the one many of us have learned and sing every New Year's Eve, and as only the drummer who crafted and performed the beats and rhythms for Scottish rockers Simple Minds' seminal album New Gold Dream could do, Mike Ogletree, AKA the Blaxcotsman, has created an original and uplifting track with an irresistible groove and melody that is exciting and fun to sing and dance along to.2. **"Black Blood":**A deeply personal biography unfolds in "Black Blood," a four-minute exploration of the challenges faced by Ogletree growing up as the only black boy for miles in a Scottish white Presbyterian society. The track is a powerful narrative that resonates with authenticity and emotional depth.3. **"Breadcrumbs":**Delving into the complexities of relationships, "Breadcrumbs" paints a vivid picture of affection doled out sparingly. Ogletree's emotive vocals and masterful instrumentation create a relatable journey through the nuances of love and connection.**Mike Ogletree Takes the Helm:**In a testament to his musical prowess, Ogletree assumed full control of the production, arrangements, and recordings for "Blaxcot 23/24." Playing drums, keyboards, and guitars in the studio, he skillfully crafted each track, showcasing his versatility and artistic vision.**Accompanying Music Videos:**The release of "Blaxcot 23-24" is just the beginning of the visual journey. Fans can anticipate captivating music videos that complement and enhance the narrative of each song. Ogletree's commitment to artistic excellence extends to the visual realm, promising an immersive and visually stunning experience."Blaxcot 23-24" is not just an EP; it's a heartfelt exploration of identity, diversity, and love through the lens of Mike Ogletree's unique experiences. With a sound that transcends genres, Ogletree invites listeners on a poignant and melodic journey.The EP is now available on all major streaming platforms. For press inquiries, interviews, or promotional opportunities, please contact:Follow Mike Ogletree on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content:theblaxcotsman### About Mike Ogletree:Mike Ogletree is a Scottish/African/American musician celebrated for his contributions to the music industry. From drumming with Simple Minds to his work with Fiction Factory and Café Jacques, Ogletree's impact is felt across genres and borders.### Press Contact:email: ...telephone 646-469-8137*Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional press materials are available upon request.*### Listen to "Blaxcot 23-24" Now:HNY 23-24 A Musical Tapestry | The Blaxcotsman (bandcamp)### About the EP:"Blaxcot 23/24" is a three-song EP that invites listeners on a soul-stirring journey through themes of identity, diversity, and love. Mike Ogletree's musical prowess and storytelling come together in a captivating exploration of the human experience.### Follow Mike Ogletree:

