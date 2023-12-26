Hersha Hotels And Resorts Announces Dividend Classification For 2023

|
| CLASS A COMMON SHARES
| Record Dates
| Paid Dates
| Total Cash Distribution Per Share
| Taxable Ordinary Income
| Total Capital Gain Distribution
| Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
| Cash Liquidation Distribution
| Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)*
| Section 199A Dividends
| Section 897 Ordinary Dividends
| Section 897 Capital Gain
| Section 1061 One-Year Capital Gain**
| Section 1061 Three-Year Capital Gain**
| 3/31/2023
| 4/17/2023
| $
| 0.050000
| $
| -
| $
| 0.050000
| $
| 0.050000
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 0.050000
| $
| -
| $
| 0.050000
| 6/30/2023
| $
| 0.050000
| $
| -
| $
| 0.050000
| $
| 0.050000
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 0.050000
| $
| -
| $
| 0.050000
| 9/29/2023
| $
| 0.050000
| $
| -
| $
| 0.050000
| $
| 0.050000
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 0.050000
| $
| -
| $
| 0.050000
| 11/28/2023
| $
| 10.000000
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 10.000000
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| TOTAL
| $
| 10.150000
| $
| -
| $
| 0.150000
| $
| 0.150000
| $
| 10.000000
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 0.150000
| $
| -
| $
| 0.150000
| SERIES C PREFERRED SHARES
| Record Dates
| Paid Dates
| Total Cash Distribution Per Share
| Taxable Ordinary Income
| Total Capital Gain Distribution
| Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
| Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)*
| Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)*
| Section 199A Dividends
| Section 897 Ordinary Dividends
| Section 897 Capital Gain
| Section 1061 One-Year Capital Gain**
| Section 1061 Three-Year Capital Gain**
| 4/1/2023
| $
| 0.429700
| $
| -
| $
| 0.429700
| $
| 0.429700
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 0.429700
| $
| -
| $
| 0.429700
| 7/1/2023
| $
| 0.429700
| $
| -
| $
| 0.429700
| $
| 0.429700
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 0.429700
| $
| -
| $
| 0.429700
| 10/1/2023
| $
| 0.429700
| $
| -
| $
| 0.429700
| $
| 0.429700
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 0.429700
| $
| -
| $
| 0.429700
| 11/28/2023
| $
| 0.210076
| $
| -
| $
| 0.210076
| $
| 0.210076
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 0.210076
| $
| -
| $
| 0.210076
| 11/28/2023
| $
| 25.000000
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 25.000000
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
|
| TOTAL
| $
| 26.499176
| $
| -
| $
| 1.499176
| $
| 1.499176
| $
| 25.000000
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 1.499176
| $
| -
| $
| 1.499176
| The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series C Preferred Shares is 427825401
| On November 28, 2023, Hersha Hospitality Trust redeemed all of its issued and outstanding shares of Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The Series C Preferred Shares were redeemed at a per share redemption price of $25.00 together with the accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for an aggregate per share redemption price of $25.210076.
| SERIES D PREFERRED SHARES
| Record Dates
| Paid Dates
| Total Cash Distribution Per Share
| Taxable Ordinary Income
| Total Capital Gain Distribution
| Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
| Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)*
| Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)*
| Section 199A Dividends
| Section 897 Ordinary Dividends
| Section 897 Capital Gain
| Section 1061 One-Year Capital Gain**
| Section 1061 Three-Year Capital Gain**
| 4/1/2023
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| 7/1/2023
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| 10/1/2023
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| 11/28/2023
| $
| 0.198611
| $
| -
| $
| 0.198611
| $
| 0.198611
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 0.198611
| $
| -
| $
| 0.198611
| 11/28/2023
| $
| 25.000000
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 25.000000
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
|
| TOTAL
| $
| 26.417361
| $
| -
| $
| 1.417361
| $
| 1.417361
| $
| 25.000000
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 1.417361
| $
| -
| $
| 1.417361
| The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series D Preferred Shares is 427825609
| On November 28, 2023, Hersha Hospitality Trust redeemed all of its issued and outstanding shares of Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The Series D Preferred Shares were redeemed at a per share redemption price of $25.00 together with the accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for an aggregate per share redemption price of $25.198611.
| SERIES E PREFERRED SHARES
| Record Dates
| Paid Dates
| Total Cash Distribution Per Share
| Taxable Ordinary Income
| Total Capital Gain Distribution
| Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
| Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)*
| Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)*
| Section 199A Dividends
| Section 897 Ordinary Dividends
| Section 897 Capital Gain
| Section 1061 One-Year Capital Gain**
| Section 1061 Three-Year Capital Gain**
| 4/1/2023
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| 7/1/2023
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| 10/1/2023
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| $
| -
| $
| 0.406250
| 11/28/2023
| $
| 0.198611
| $
| -
| $
| 0.198611
| $
| 0.198611
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 0.198611
| $
| -
| $
| 0.198611
| 11/28/2023
| $
| 25.000000
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 25.000000
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
|
| TOTAL
| $
| 26.417361
| $
| -
| $
| 1.417361
| $
| 1.417361
| $
| 25.000000
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| -
| $
| 1.417361
| $
| -
| $
| 1.417361
| The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series E Preferred Shares is 427825708
| On November 28, 2023, Hersha Hospitality Trust redeemed all of its issued and outstanding shares of Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The Series E Preferred Shares were redeemed at a per share redemption price of $25.00 together with the accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for an aggregate per share redemption price of $25.198611.
| * Distributions will reduce a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its shares. Any amount of the distribution that exceeds a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its shares will be treated as gain from the sale or exchange of property.
| ** Additional Information Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c): The total Box 2a capital gain distributions are Section 1231 gains and therefore are not taken into account for purposes of section 1061 under Reg. 1.1061-4(b)(7)(i).
|