Hersha Hotels And Resorts Announces Dividend Classification For 2023

CLASS A COMMON SHARES

Record Dates Paid Dates Total Cash Distribution Per Share Taxable Ordinary Income Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain Cash Liquidation Distribution Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)* Section 199A Dividends Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Section 1061 One-Year Capital Gain** Section 1061 Three-Year Capital Gain**

3/31/2023 4/17/2023 $ 0.050000 $ - $ 0.050000 $ 0.050000 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.050000 $ - $ 0.050000

6/30/2023 7/17/2023 $ 0.050000 $ - $ 0.050000 $ 0.050000 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.050000 $ - $ 0.050000

9/29/2023 10/16/2023 $ 0.050000 $ - $ 0.050000 $ 0.050000 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.050000 $ - $ 0.050000

11/28/2023 11/28/2023 $ 10.000000 $ - $ - $ - $ 10.000000 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -

TOTAL $ 10.150000 $ - $ 0.150000 $ 0.150000 $ 10.000000 $ - $ - $ - $ 0.150000 $ - $ 0.150000

The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Common Shares is 427825500.

On November 28, 2023, Hersha Hospitality Trust redeemed all of its issued and outstanding shares of Priority Class A Common Shares. The Priority Class A Common Shares were redeemed at a per share redemption price of $10.00.

SERIES C PREFERRED SHARES

Record Dates Paid Dates Total Cash Distribution Per Share Taxable Ordinary Income Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)* Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)* Section 199A Dividends Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Section 1061 One-Year Capital Gain** Section 1061 Three-Year Capital Gain**

4/1/2023 4/17/2023 $ 0.429700 $ - $ 0.429700 $ 0.429700 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.429700 $ - $ 0.429700

7/1/2023 7/17/2023 $ 0.429700 $ - $ 0.429700 $ 0.429700 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.429700 $ - $ 0.429700

10/1/2023 10/16/2023 $ 0.429700 $ - $ 0.429700 $ 0.429700 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.429700 $ - $ 0.429700

11/28/2023 11/28/2023 $ 0.210076 $ - $ 0.210076 $ 0.210076 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.210076 $ - $ 0.210076

11/28/2023 11/28/2023 $ 25.000000 $ - $ - $ - $ 25.000000 $ - $ - $ - $ -

TOTAL $ 26.499176 $ - $ 1.499176 $ 1.499176 $ 25.000000 $ - $ - $ - $ 1.499176 $ - $ 1.499176

The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series C Preferred Shares is 427825401

On November 28, 2023, Hersha Hospitality Trust redeemed all of its issued and outstanding shares of Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The Series C Preferred Shares were redeemed at a per share redemption price of $25.00 together with the accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for an aggregate per share redemption price of $25.210076.

SERIES D PREFERRED SHARES

Record Dates Paid Dates Total Cash Distribution Per Share Taxable Ordinary Income Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)* Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)* Section 199A Dividends Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Section 1061 One-Year Capital Gain** Section 1061 Three-Year Capital Gain**

4/1/2023 4/17/2023 $ 0.406250 $ - $ 0.406250 $ 0.406250 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.406250 $ - $ 0.406250

7/1/2023 7/17/2023 $ 0.406250 $ - $ 0.406250 $ 0.406250 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.406250 $ - $ 0.406250

10/1/2023 10/16/2023 $ 0.406250 $ - $ 0.406250 $ 0.406250 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.406250 $ - $ 0.406250

11/28/2023 11/28/2023 $ 0.198611 $ - $ 0.198611 $ 0.198611 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.198611 $ - $ 0.198611

11/28/2023 11/28/2023 $ 25.000000 $ - $ - $ - $ 25.000000 $ - $ - $ - $ -

TOTAL $ 26.417361 $ - $ 1.417361 $ 1.417361 $ 25.000000 $ - $ - $ - $ 1.417361 $ - $ 1.417361

The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series D Preferred Shares is 427825609

On November 28, 2023, Hersha Hospitality Trust redeemed all of its issued and outstanding shares of Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The Series D Preferred Shares were redeemed at a per share redemption price of $25.00 together with the accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for an aggregate per share redemption price of $25.198611.

SERIES E PREFERRED SHARES

Record Dates Paid Dates Total Cash Distribution Per Share Taxable Ordinary Income Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)* Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)* Section 199A Dividends Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Section 1061 One-Year Capital Gain** Section 1061 Three-Year Capital Gain**

4/1/2023 4/17/2023 $ 0.406250 $ - $ 0.406250 $ 0.406250 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.406250 $ - $ 0.406250

7/1/2023 7/17/2023 $ 0.406250 $ - $ 0.406250 $ 0.406250 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.406250 $ - $ 0.406250

10/1/2023 10/16/2023 $ 0.406250 $ - $ 0.406250 $ 0.406250 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.406250 $ - $ 0.406250

11/28/2023 11/28/2023 $ 0.198611 $ - $ 0.198611 $ 0.198611 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.198611 $ - $ 0.198611

11/28/2023 11/28/2023 $ 25.000000 $ - $ - $ - $ 25.000000 $ - $ - $ - $ -

TOTAL $ 26.417361 $ - $ 1.417361 $ 1.417361 $ 25.000000 $ - $ - $ - $ 1.417361 $ - $ 1.417361

The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series E Preferred Shares is 427825708

On November 28, 2023, Hersha Hospitality Trust redeemed all of its issued and outstanding shares of Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The Series E Preferred Shares were redeemed at a per share redemption price of $25.00 together with the accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for an aggregate per share redemption price of $25.198611.

* Distributions will reduce a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its shares. Any amount of the distribution that exceeds a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its shares will be treated as gain from the sale or exchange of property.