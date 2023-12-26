Portland Media Center And Luigi Scarcelli Announce New Year's Celebration Livestream To Benefit Lewiston Recovery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2nd Annual NYE LIVE TV Special from Portland, Maine: Music, Comedy, Dec 31, 6:30PM-1AM. Stream on YouTube, cable channel 5. Support Lewiston recovery.

- Luigi ScarcelliPORTLAND, MAINE, USA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Youtube Live stream and broadcast New Year's Celebration to benefit Lewiston recovery.The Maine New Year's Eve LIVE, from 8PM to 1AM, with a pre-show from 6:30PM to 8PM will be ushering in the New Year by live streaming on Luigi Scarcelli's YouTube and broadcasting on Portland cable channel 5. This second annual“The Maine New Year's Eve Live” special has teamed with the Maine Community Foundation which has established Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund. While large in size, Maine is a collection of small towns and the entire state has rallied to support our friends and neighbors affected by the senseless tragedy.The Mayors of Lewiston and Portland and surprise guests and leaders from throughout Maine will give their New Years resolutions throughout the evening.The Live TV show will be hosting several of Maine's best live musical and comedy acts including musical performances by John Hughes Radio and Slane. Slane is a U2 cover band playing at Maine's Irish Heritage Center in Portland to celebrate the NYE in Ireland, at 7 PM EST.In addition, the show will be partnering with the Irish Heritage Center for their pre-show called 'New Year's Across the Pond'. Starting at 6:30pm, it will live stream Slane and the center's New Year's celebration direct from Ireland.The in-studio portion of the New Year's show will start at 8:00pm, during the evening, hear music from the LA Art Center in Lewiston as well as live stand up comedy and music from the Congress street raised window. At midnight, the show will ring in the New Year in Portland with the well known Maine vocalist Ryan Hebert.The producers as also soliciting as many video selfies as possible from Mainers sharing the blessings they've experience over the past year and what they look forward to in the coming new year to be aired during our New Year's special. Entries can be submitted to ... in a short (15 second) video selfie.Watch the show on YouTube at Luigi Scarcelli, or click the link to get notified when it goes live:Contact & Dateline:Portland Media Center and Luigi Scarcelli516 Congress Street Portland, Maine 04101– Dec 20, 2023Luigi Scarcelli, Executive Producer (312) 304-1011 (c)Warren Edgar, Director (207) 671-6391 (c)

