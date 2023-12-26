Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

|
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
1.09
%
2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
0.68
%
3) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
0.64
%
4) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
0.64
%
5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
0.59
%
6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
0.53
%
7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.984%, 04/15/35
0.53
%
8) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.805%, 01/15/35
0.42
%
9) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28
0.41
%
10) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29
0.40
%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Media
7.18
%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
6.83
%
Energy
6.43
%
Capital Goods
4.56
%
Services
3.14
%
Basic
3.09
%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
3.09
%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.73
%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.64
%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.53
%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.51
%
Technology
2.51
%
Transportation - Services
0.99
%
Transportation - Airlines
0.91
%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.38
%
Other Industrial
0.24
%
SUBTOTAL
49.76
%
Credit Default Swaps
19.45
%
Financial Institutions
Finance
2.40
%
REITs
1.11
%
Brokerage
1.06
%
Insurance
0.52
%
Other Finance
0.36
%
Banking
0.19
%
SUBTOTAL
5.64
%
Utility
Electric
0.51
%
Other Utility
0.14
%
Natural Gas
0.03
%
SUBTOTAL
0.68
%
SUBTOTAL
75.53
%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Industrial
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.23
%
Energy
2.00
%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
1.26
%
Basic
0.94
%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.83
%
Communications - Media
0.62
%
Transportation - Airlines
0.32
%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.23
%
Technology
0.23
%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.21
%
Services
0.19
%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.18
%
Other Industrial
0.10
%
Capital Goods
0.09
%
Transportation - Railroads
0.04
%
Transportation - Services
0.03
%
SUBTOTAL
9.50
%
Financial Institutions
Banking
6.29
%
Finance
1.14
%
Insurance
1.12
%
REITs
0.19
%
Brokerage
0.12
%
SUBTOTAL
8.86
%
Utility
Electric
0.59
%
SUBTOTAL
0.59
%
SUBTOTAL
18.95
%
Interest Rate Futures
9.86
%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.18
%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
1.10
%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.78
%
Energy
0.68
%
Capital Goods
0.36
%
Technology
0.20
%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.13
%
Communications - Media
0.10
%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.04
%
Services
0.04
%
Transportation - Services
0.02
%
SUBTOTAL
4.63
%
Utility
Electric
0.36
%
SUBTOTAL
0.36
%
Financial Institutions
Banking
0.14
%
Other Finance
0.02
%
SUBTOTAL
0.16
%
SUBTOTAL
5.15
%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
4.31
%
SUBTOTAL
4.31
%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
2.85
%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.35
%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.30
%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.27
%
SUBTOTAL
3.77
%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Communications - Telecommunications
0.72
%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.55
%
Technology
0.54
%
Energy
0.38
%
Capital Goods
0.32
%
Communications - Media
0.24
%
Other Industrial
0.23
%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.09
%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.05
%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.02
%
SUBTOTAL
3.14
%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.17
%
Finance
0.03
%
SUBTOTAL
0.20
%
Utility
Electric
0.18
%
SUBTOTAL
0.18
%
SUBTOTAL
3.52
%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
2.28
%
Credit Default Swaps
0.27
%
SUBTOTAL
2.55
%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
1.35
%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
0.49
%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.03
%
SUBTOTAL
1.87
%
U.S. Govt & Agency Securities
1.68
%
Total Return Swaps
1.09
%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.81
%
SUBTOTAL
0.81
%
Common Stocks
0.49
%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.41
%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.21
%
EM Government Agencies
0.12
%
Preferred Stocks
Industrials
0.10
%
SUBTOTAL
0.10
%
Asset-Backed Securities
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.08
%
Other ABS - Floating Rate
0.01
%
SUBTOTAL
0.09
%
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
Currency Instruments
-0.12
%
SUBTOTAL
-0.12
%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.80
%
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.95
%
Cash
0.80
%
SUBTOTAL
1.75
%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-9.80
%
Swap Offsets
-21.54
%
SUBTOTAL
-31.34
%
TOTAL
100.00
%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
71.05
%
United Kingdom
3.98
%
France
2.29
%
Germany
2.14
%
Canada
1.84
%
Spain
1.33
%
Luxembourg
1.30
%
Brazil
1.24
%
Mexico
1.06
%
Italy
0.98
%
Colombia
0.97
%
India
0.81
%
Australia
0.80
%
Dominican Republic
0.64
%
Macau
0.59
%
Nigeria
0.57
%
China
0.56
%
Switzerland
0.54
%
Hong Kong
0.53
%
Israel
0.49
%
Netherlands
0.47
%
South Africa
0.34
%
Angola
0.32
%
Finland
0.32
%
Kazakhstan
0.30
%
Turkey
0.30
%
Peru
0.29
%
Norway
0.26
%
Ireland
0.24
%
El Salvador
0.20
%
Indonesia
0.20
%
Ukraine
0.19
%
Japan
0.18
%
Zambia
0.18
%
Egypt
0.16
%
Slovenia
0.16
%
Argentina
0.15
%
Guatemala
0.15
%
Chile
0.14
%
Czech Republic
0.12
%
Sweden
0.11
%
Venezuela
0.11
%
South Korea
0.10
%
Jamaica
0.07
%
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.06
%
Ghana
0.05
%
Senegal
0.05
%
Kuwait
0.04
%
Panama
0.04
%
Trinidad and Tobago
0.02
%
Ecuador
0.01
%
Cash & Cash Equivalents
0.96
%
Total Investments
100.00
%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
US Dollar
100.12
%
Canadian Dollar
0.19
%
Pound Sterling
0.06
%
Japanese Yen
0.01
%
South Korean Won
0.01
%
Norwegian Krone
0.01
%
South African Rand
0.01
%
Swiss Franc
-0.01
%
Czech Koruna
-0.01
%
Peruvian Sol
-0.01
%
New Taiwan Dollar
-0.01
%
Colombian Peso
-0.14
%
Euro
-0.23
%
Total Net Assets
100.00
%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
1.63
%
AA
0.60
%
A
2.70
%
BBB
18.78
%
BB
41.88
%
B
22.45
%
CCC
6.39
%
CC
0.22
%
C
0.11
%
D
0.01
%
Not Rated
3.26
%
Short Term Investments
0.95
%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.80
%
N/A
1.82
%
Total
100.00
%
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
4.18
%
1 To 5 Years
54.95
%
5 To 10 Years
33.48
%
10 To 20 Years
3.47
%
20 To 30 Years
2.26
%
More than 30 Years
1.17
%
Other
0.49
%
Total Net Assets
100.00
%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.72
%
Average Bond Price:
91.61
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00
%
|
Investment Operations:*
|
|
21.93
%
|
Preferred Stock:
|
|
0.00
%
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
|
0.00
%
|
VMTP Shares:
|
|
0.00
%
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
|
21.93
%
|
Average Maturity:
|
|
6.31 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
|
3.85 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
|
$930.02 Million
|
Net Asset Value:
|
|
$10.79
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
|
1,384
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
|
40.00
%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit
default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The
Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.