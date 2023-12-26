Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF ] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2023.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.















Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.09

% 2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.68

% 3) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.64

% 4) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.64

% 5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.59

% 6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.53

% 7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.984%, 04/15/35

0.53

% 8) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.805%, 01/15/35

0.42

% 9) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28

0.41

% 10) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.40

%





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media

7.18

% Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.83

% Energy

6.43

% Capital Goods

4.56

% Services

3.14

% Basic

3.09

% Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.09

% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.73

% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.64

% Communications - Telecommunications

2.53

% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.51

% Technology

2.51

% Transportation - Services

0.99

% Transportation - Airlines

0.91

% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.38

% Other Industrial

0.24

% SUBTOTAL

49.76

% Credit Default Swaps

19.45

% Financial Institutions



Finance

2.40

% REITs

1.11

% Brokerage

1.06

% Insurance

0.52

% Other Finance

0.36

% Banking

0.19

% SUBTOTAL

5.64

% Utility



Electric

0.51

% Other Utility

0.14

% Natural Gas

0.03

% SUBTOTAL

0.68

% SUBTOTAL

75.53

% Corporates - Investment Grade



Industrial



Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.23

% Energy

2.00

% Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.26

% Basic

0.94

% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.83

% Communications - Media

0.62

% Transportation - Airlines

0.32

% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.23

% Technology

0.23

% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.21

% Services

0.19

% Communications - Telecommunications

0.18

% Other Industrial

0.10

% Capital Goods

0.09

% Transportation - Railroads

0.04

% Transportation - Services

0.03

% SUBTOTAL

9.50

% Financial Institutions



Banking

6.29

% Finance

1.14

% Insurance

1.12

% REITs

0.19

% Brokerage

0.12

% SUBTOTAL

8.86

% Utility



Electric

0.59

% SUBTOTAL

0.59

% SUBTOTAL

18.95

% Interest Rate Futures

9.86

% Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.18

% Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.10

% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.78

% Energy

0.68

% Capital Goods

0.36

% Technology

0.20

% Communications - Telecommunications

0.13

% Communications - Media

0.10

% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.04

% Services

0.04

% Transportation - Services

0.02

% SUBTOTAL

4.63

% Utility



Electric

0.36

% SUBTOTAL

0.36

% Financial Institutions



Banking

0.14

% Other Finance

0.02

% SUBTOTAL

0.16

% SUBTOTAL

5.15

% Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

4.31

% SUBTOTAL

4.31

% Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

2.85

% Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.35

% Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.30

% Agency Fixed Rate

0.27

% SUBTOTAL

3.77

% Bank Loans



Industrial



Communications - Telecommunications

0.72

% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.55

% Technology

0.54

% Energy

0.38

% Capital Goods

0.32

% Communications - Media

0.24

% Other Industrial

0.23

% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.09

% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05

% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02

% SUBTOTAL

3.14

% Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.17

% Finance

0.03

% SUBTOTAL

0.20

% Utility



Electric

0.18

% SUBTOTAL

0.18

% SUBTOTAL

3.52

% Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.28

% Credit Default Swaps

0.27

% SUBTOTAL

2.55

% Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

1.35

% Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.49

% Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03

% SUBTOTAL

1.87

% U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.68

% Total Return Swaps

1.09

% Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.81

% SUBTOTAL

0.81

% Common Stocks

0.49

% Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.41

% Inflation-Linked Securities

0.21

% EM Government Agencies

0.12

% Preferred Stocks



Industrials

0.10

% SUBTOTAL

0.10

% Asset-Backed Securities



Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08

% Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.01

% SUBTOTAL

0.09

% Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments

-0.12

% SUBTOTAL

-0.12

% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.80

% Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.95

% Cash

0.80

% SUBTOTAL

1.75

% Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-9.80

% Swap Offsets

-21.54

% SUBTOTAL

-31.34

% TOTAL

100.00

%





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

71.05

% United Kingdom

3.98

% France

2.29

% Germany

2.14

% Canada

1.84

% Spain

1.33

% Luxembourg

1.30

% Brazil

1.24

% Mexico

1.06

% Italy

0.98

% Colombia

0.97

% India

0.81

% Australia

0.80

% Dominican Republic

0.64

% Macau

0.59

% Nigeria

0.57

% China

0.56

% Switzerland

0.54

% Hong Kong

0.53

% Israel

0.49

% Netherlands

0.47

% South Africa

0.34

% Angola

0.32

% Finland

0.32

% Kazakhstan

0.30

% Turkey

0.30

% Peru

0.29

% Norway

0.26

% Ireland

0.24

% El Salvador

0.20

% Indonesia

0.20

% Ukraine

0.19

% Japan

0.18

% Zambia

0.18

% Egypt

0.16

% Slovenia

0.16

% Argentina

0.15

% Guatemala

0.15

% Chile

0.14

% Czech Republic

0.12

% Sweden

0.11

% Venezuela

0.11

% South Korea

0.10

% Jamaica

0.07

% Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.06

% Ghana

0.05

% Senegal

0.05

% Kuwait

0.04

% Panama

0.04

% Trinidad and Tobago

0.02

% Ecuador

0.01

% Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.96

% Total Investments

100.00

%





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % US Dollar

100.12

% Canadian Dollar

0.19

% Pound Sterling

0.06

% Japanese Yen

0.01

% South Korean Won

0.01

% Norwegian Krone

0.01

% South African Rand

0.01

% Swiss Franc

-0.01

% Czech Koruna

-0.01

% Peruvian Sol

-0.01

% New Taiwan Dollar

-0.01

% Colombian Peso

-0.14

% Euro

-0.23

% Total Net Assets

100.00

%





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

1.63

% AA

0.60

% A

2.70

% BBB

18.78

% BB

41.88

% B

22.45

% CCC

6.39

% CC

0.22

% C

0.11

% D

0.01

% Not Rated

3.26

% Short Term Investments

0.95

% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.80

% N/A

1.82

% Total

100.00

%





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

4.18

% 1 To 5 Years

54.95

% 5 To 10 Years

33.48

% 10 To 20 Years

3.47

% 20 To 30 Years

2.26

% More than 30 Years

1.17

% Other

0.49

% Total Net Assets

100.00

%





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.72

% Average Bond Price:

91.61 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:

0.00

% Investment Operations:*

21.93

% Preferred Stock:

0.00

% Tender Option Bonds:

0.00

% VMTP Shares:

0.00

% Total Fund Leverage:

21.93

% Average Maturity:



6.31 Years Effective Duration:



3.85 Years Total Net Assets:

$930.02 Million Net Asset Value:

$10.79 Total Number of Holdings:

1,384 Portfolio Turnover:

40.00

%

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.