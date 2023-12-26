Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB ]

(the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2023.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.















Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) City of New Orleans LA Series 2021-A 5.00%, 12/01/46

2.71

% 2) Melissa Independent School District Series 2023 4.25%, 02/01/53

2.17

% 3) City of New York NY Series 2023 4.125%, 08/01/53

1.91

% 4) Denton Independent School District Series 2023 5.00%, 08/15/48

1.88

% 5) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2023 5.00%, 05/01/53

1.86

% 6) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47

1.76

% 7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.76

% 8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48

1.73

% 9) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62

1.68

% 10) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29

1.67

%





Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

14.76

% Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.60

% Prepay Energy

5.69

% Airport

5.35

% Toll Roads/Transit

4.27

% Higher Education - Private

3.42

% Electric Utility

3.24

% Industrial Development - Industry

2.83

% Tobacco Securitization

2.04

% Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

1.76

% Port

0.88

% Industrial Development - Utility

0.53

% Water & Sewer

0.40

% Senior Living

0.23

% SUBTOTAL

53.00

% Tax Supported



Local G.O.

18.06

% Special Tax

7.67

% State G.O.

7.66

% State Lease

0.59

% Assessment District

0.18

% SUBTOTAL

34.16

% Prerefunded/ETM

4.55

% Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed

4.54

% SUBTOTAL

4.54

% Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

2.23

% Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

1.52

% SUBTOTAL

1.52

% Total

100.00

%





State Breakdown

Portfolio % Illinois

10.10

% Texas

10.02

% New York

7.06

% California

6.91

% Michigan

6.26

% Florida

6.01

% Wisconsin

5.88

% Pennsylvania

4.94

% New Jersey

4.93

% Massachusetts

3.79

% South Carolina

3.11

% Louisiana

2.91

% Arizona

2.42

% Georgia

2.31

% New Hampshire

2.07

% Washington

2.07

% Ohio

1.92

% Minnesota

1.64

% Nebraska

1.63

% Nevada

1.55

% Oklahoma

1.53

% North Carolina

1.49

% Virginia

1.42

% Colorado

1.28

% Utah

1.23

% Iowa

1.00

% West Virginia

0.68

% Indiana

0.49

% Maryland

0.37

% North Dakota

0.36

% Arkansas

0.35

% Oregon

0.21

% Connecticut

0.18

% South Dakota

0.13

% Puerto Rico

0.10

% Tennessee

0.07

% Alabama

0.06

% Other

1.52

% Total Investments

100.00

%





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

7.94

% AA

31.63

% A

31.06

% BBB

17.88

% BB

3.84

% B

0.41

% CCC

0.17

% D

0.23

% Not Rated

0.77

% Pre-refunded Bonds

4.55

% Short Term Investments

1.52

% Total

100.00

%





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

6.00

% 1 To 5 Years

2.17

% 5 To 10 Years

6.24

% 10 To 20 Years

20.68

% 20 To 30 Years

51.50

% More than 30 Years

13.41

% Other

0.00

% Total Net Assets

100.00

%





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

13.25

% Average Coupon:

4.47

% Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00

% Investment Operations:

0.00

% Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00

% Tender Option Bonds:

0.00

% VMTP Shares:

40.10

% Total Fund Leverage:

40.10%* Average Maturity:



10.76 Years Effective Duration:



7.52 Years Total Net Assets:

$353.93 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.31 Total Number of Holdings:

175 Portfolio Turnover:

18.00

%

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.10% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

