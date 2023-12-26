               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE


12/26/2023 4:16:25 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB ]
(the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2023.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) City of New Orleans LA Series 2021-A 5.00%, 12/01/46

2.71
%

2) Melissa Independent School District Series 2023 4.25%, 02/01/53

2.17
%

3) City of New York NY Series 2023 4.125%, 08/01/53

1.91
%

4) Denton Independent School District Series 2023 5.00%, 08/15/48

1.88
%

5) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2023 5.00%, 05/01/53

1.86
%

6) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47

1.76
%

7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.76
%

8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48

1.73
%

9) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62

1.68
%

10) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29

1.67
%



Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

14.76
%

Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.60
%

Prepay Energy

5.69
%

Airport

5.35
%

Toll Roads/Transit

4.27
%

Higher Education - Private

3.42
%

Electric Utility

3.24
%

Industrial Development - Industry

2.83
%

Tobacco Securitization

2.04
%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

1.76
%

Port

0.88
%

Industrial Development - Utility

0.53
%

Water & Sewer

0.40
%

Senior Living

0.23
%

SUBTOTAL

53.00
%

Tax Supported

Local G.O.

18.06
%

Special Tax

7.67
%

State G.O.

7.66
%

State Lease

0.59
%

Assessment District

0.18
%

SUBTOTAL

34.16
%

Prerefunded/ETM

4.55
%

Insured/Guaranteed

Guaranteed

4.54
%

SUBTOTAL

4.54
%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

2.23
%

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

1.52
%

SUBTOTAL

1.52
%

Total

100.00
%



State Breakdown


Portfolio %

Illinois

10.10
%

Texas

10.02
%

New York

7.06
%

California

6.91
%

Michigan

6.26
%

Florida

6.01
%

Wisconsin

5.88
%

Pennsylvania

4.94
%

New Jersey

4.93
%

Massachusetts

3.79
%

South Carolina

3.11
%

Louisiana

2.91
%

Arizona

2.42
%

Georgia

2.31
%

New Hampshire

2.07
%

Washington

2.07
%

Ohio

1.92
%

Minnesota

1.64
%

Nebraska

1.63
%

Nevada

1.55
%

Oklahoma

1.53
%

North Carolina

1.49
%

Virginia

1.42
%

Colorado

1.28
%

Utah

1.23
%

Iowa

1.00
%

West Virginia

0.68
%

Indiana

0.49
%

Maryland

0.37
%

North Dakota

0.36
%

Arkansas

0.35
%

Oregon

0.21
%

Connecticut

0.18
%

South Dakota

0.13
%

Puerto Rico

0.10
%

Tennessee

0.07
%

Alabama

0.06
%

Other

1.52
%

Total Investments

100.00
%



Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA

7.94
%

AA

31.63
%

A

31.06
%

BBB

17.88
%

BB

3.84
%

B

0.41
%

CCC

0.17
%

D

0.23
%

Not Rated

0.77
%

Pre-refunded Bonds

4.55
%

Short Term Investments

1.52
%

Total

100.00
%



Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

6.00
%

1 To 5 Years

2.17
%

5 To 10 Years

6.24
%

10 To 20 Years

20.68
%

20 To 30 Years

51.50
%

More than 30 Years

13.41
%

Other

0.00
%

Total Net Assets

100.00
%



Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

13.25
%

Average Coupon:

4.47
%

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00
%

Investment Operations:

0.00
%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00
%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00
%

VMTP Shares:

40.10
%

Total Fund Leverage:

40.10%*

Average Maturity:


10.76 Years

Effective Duration:


7.52 Years

Total Net Assets:

$353.93 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.31

Total Number of Holdings:

175

Portfolio Turnover:

18.00
%

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.10% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

