ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
EX-DATE
|
RECORD DATE
|
PAYMENT DATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF )
|
01/04/2024
|
01/05/2024
|
01/19/2024
|
$0.0655 per share of investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB )
|
01/04/2024
|
01/05/2024
|
01/19/2024
|
$0.03266 per share of investment income
|
|
|
|
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds
