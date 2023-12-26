               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES


12/26/2023 4:16:25 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF )

01/04/2024

01/05/2024

01/19/2024

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB )

01/04/2024

01/05/2024

01/19/2024

$0.03266 per share of investment income



The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

MENAFN26122023003732001241ID1107659461

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

