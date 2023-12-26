Yoshitsu Co., Ltd Receives Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (“Yoshitsu” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, as well as other products in Hong Kong, mainland China, Japan, North America, and the United Kingdom, today announced that the Company received a written notification letter (the "Notification Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on December 20, 2023 notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq.



Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company's American Depositary Shares for the 30 consecutive business days from November 6, 2023 to December 19, 2023, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

The Notification Letter does not impact the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market at this time. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until June 17, 2024, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). To regain compliance, the Company's American Depositary Shares must have a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by June 17, 2024, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The Company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its American Depositary Shares and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options, including, but not limited to, implementing a reverse share split of its outstanding American Depositary Shares, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Forward-Looking Statements

