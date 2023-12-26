Many Have Donated Homes And Commercial Property To Non-Profits Is A Smart Tax Strategy And Changes The World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- William Carey, Father of Modern MissionsNEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cries from a childcare crisis in Florida. Among other crises in the State of Florida, one that should concern everyone is the loss of daycare centers in Florida due to numerous economic pressures. Century Foundation reported, "projects more than 70,000 childcare programs will likely close, (nationally)" In Florida the childcare crisis is significant as they also reported, "in Florida, it expects more than 212,721 kids to lose childcare and around 2,196 childcare programs to close."1Centurion Education Foundation has recognized the need for childcare in Florida and wants to do its part to open as many new preschools in Central Florida as possible. At this point, it is a matter of playing catch up with the need that already exists in the State of Florida. The other dynamics that add to the demand for childcare and preschools in Florida is the continued population shift to Florida from all over the country. Florida is growing at the rate of over 300,000 new people each year and has moved from the 4th largest State in the country to the 3rd largest State.Centurion Education Foundation was started ten years ago by Dr. Andrew Knight. Knight began his career thirty years ago in a Christian elementary. He has since authored five books and is also the director of the Institute for Biblical Apologetics. Knight holds five degrees in theology, Christian education, leadership, and apologetics, and is currently pursuing his second doctoral degree.###Centurion Education FoundationDr. Andrew Knight, DirectorPhone: 386-220-3141Email: ...Mailing Address: P.O. Box 87New Smyrna Beach, FL 321701. (accessed December 24, 2023).

