Early Surveys Reflect Public Opinion On Milei’S Initial Policies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentine President Javier Milei has been in office for just two weeks, yet surveys are already emerging to evaluate his initial policy moves.



These surveys measure his public image, Argentinians' reactions to his announced measures, and short-term outlooks.



Zubán Córdoba released their first surve on December 13 and 14, following Luis Caputo's December 12 announcement hinting at a peso devaluation.



According to this survey, with a sample size of 1,400, a digital method, and a 2.62% margin of error, 48.3% view Milei positively, while 50.1% have a negative perception.



This shows a slight increase in positive perception compared to November.



CB Consultores' survey showed Milei's highest approval in Córdoba at 72.1% and lowest in Santiago del Estero at 44.9%, with a 3-4% margin of error.



In more populous areas, he attained a 51% positive image in Buenos Aires Province, 52.8% in Santa Fe, and 58% in the City of Buenos Aires.



According to a survey by the University of Belgrano, 52% of participants stated that Milei's announced measures influenced their upcoming summer decisions.



Within this group, 32% reduced their vacation plans, 31% changed their destination, and 22% had to cancel their plans altogether.







As for short-term economic expectations, 33% believe conditions will remain the same in three months, 30% think they will worsen, and 21% anticipate improvement.



The survey, conducted by the Public Opinion Center of the University of Belgrano, was carried out via phone with 450 effective respondents from Buenos Aires City.

Background

President Milei's decisions have sparked significant public interest and debate. He has initiated economic policies aimed at addressing Argentina's longstanding challenges.



These include measures related to currency devaluation and fiscal adjustments, reflecting his commitment to economic reforms.



Milei's approach marks a shift from previous administrations, focusing on more market-oriented solutions.



His policies aim to stabilize the economy and encourage growth. However, they have also led to concerns about short-term impacts on the everyday lives of Argentinians.



The public's mixed reaction in surveys reflects this uncertainty and the balance Milei must strike between long-term economic health and immediate public welfare.



As his term progresses, his policies' effectiveness and public perception will continue to evolve, shaping his presidency and Argentina's future.

