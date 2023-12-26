Indian Navy’S Strategic Move In Arabian Sea

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Indian Navy has strategically deployed warships and aircraft to the Arabian Sea.



This move is a direct response to recent threats, including a drone attack on a chemical merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto, which heightened regional tensions.



As Iran and Houthi rebels in Yemen intensify their assaults, including missile strikes, maritime security is under threat.



The Indian deployment aims to deter further aggression and protect vital trade routes.



Consequently, shipping companies, fearing attacks, are rerouting to safer but costlier paths.



These decisions reflect the growing concerns over maritime safety between Europe and Asia and highlight the Arabian Sea's crucial role in global trade.







Meanwhile, the Red Sea's security is also compromised due to the conflict in Yemen and Houthi rebels' activities.



These rebels, equipped with sophisticated weaponry, target commercial tankers, posing a significant risk to international trade and oil supply.



Their actions at the strategic Bab-el-Mandeb Strait threaten regional stability and have global economic implications.



The Indian Navy's actions are crucial in this context, representing a broader need for increased maritime security and collaboration.



The Arabian and Red Seas are critical maritime pathways, so securing them is essential for international trade continuity and regional peace.



As the situation evolves, the Indian Navy's presence is a step towards mitigating threats and ensuring safer seas for all.

