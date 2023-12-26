Mozambique’S Strategic Success In The Battle For Cabo Delgado

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mozambique's army, under Major General Tiago Nampele, has made significant headway in Cabo Delgado against terrorism.



The army has reclaimed over 90% of the territory once under terrorist control. Nampele announced this victory in the Mocimboa da Praia district.



The reduced terrorist forces now hide in Macomia district's Catupa forest.



The Mozambican army collaborates with Rwandan forces , aiming to weaken the terrorists further by cutting their food supplies.



These terrorists, now splintered, focus on minor disruptive tactics. Meanwhile, Mozambique's government is repairing Cabo Delgado's war-torn areas.



Efforts include restoring roads, electricity, and water. These measures, led by Governor Valige Taubo, will aid displaced people's return.



However, the UNHCR advises caution, citing security concerns in some areas.







Margarida Talapa, the Labor and Social Security Minister, emphasizes enhancing security for safe resettlement.



Already, some residents are returning as stability improves, but continuous security upgrades are essential.



A Council of Ministers delegation visited Cabo Delgado , assessing the Reconstruction Plan in various districts.



FOCADE, a civil society forum, urges more transparency and involvement in these efforts. Their president, Frederico João, calls for greater civil participation.



An armed attack on Matemo Island prompted a robust government response, neutralizing 18 terrorists.



Security has been bolstered on the island, including police and canine units to uncover hidden rebel arms.

Background

These developments in Cabo Delgado are pivotal. They mark a shift in Mozambique's lengthy battle against terrorism.



Recapturing territory hinders terrorist activities, fostering greater stability. The government's rebuilding initiatives demonstrate commitment to lasting peace.



Including local communities in reconstruction is vital for enduring success.



The UNHCR's caution and the government's focus on security and infrastructure serve as a model for post-conflict recovery.



This comprehensive approach, fostering improved living conditions and gradual normalization, could inspire solutions for similar global conflicts.

MENAFN26122023007421016031ID1107659417