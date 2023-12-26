The Rebirth Of Mexicana Airlines

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican government has revitalized Mexicana de Aviación, enhancing the nation's aviation sector with this traditional brand.



Under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's leadership, this move aims to boost national growth and provide affordable travel options.



The airline initially resumed operations with five aircraft, three owned and two leased from TAR, a regional carrier.



The leased planes, Embraer models, each seat 50 passengers. Looking ahead, Mexican plans significant expansion.



The airline intends to lease 10 additional aircraft next year, focusing on Boeing 737-800 models with a capacity of 180 passengers each.



These new planes are expected to join the fleet by early 2024.



Furthermore, discussions are underway with Boeing about ordering new aircraft, a process estimated to take around two years.







However, the precise number of aircraft to be purchased remains undisclosed.



President Lopez Obrador views the airline's comeback as a step away from past privatizations, emphasizing the importance of state-driven projects.



Mexicana primarily operates from the military-manage Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), showcasing a unique blend of military efficiency and commercial aviation.



In addition to the airline, the Defense Ministry has extended its reach, taking control of four more local airports.

Mexicana de Aviación was a key player in LatAm

This expansion brings the total to eleven airports under its jurisdiction, signaling a major shift in Mexico's aviation infrastructure management.



Historically, Mexicana de Aviación was a key player in Latin American aviation, and its bankruptcy in 2010 marked a significant turn in its trajectory.



The airline's revival holds historical importance and represents a policy shift towards state-led initiatives in critical sectors.



Comparisons with other countries show varied outcomes for state-run airlines. Success hinges on effective management and market dynamics.



Mexicana's revival and its unique operation model could serve as a valuable case study in state intervention in aviation, potentially influencing future policies in Mexico and beyond.

MENAFN26122023007421016031ID1107659416