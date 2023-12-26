50,000 Visitors To Jusoor Exhibition In Morocco

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

\r

Since its opening on December 13th, the Jusoor Exhibition, has attracted more than 50,000 people.\r

\r

Jusoor is hosted by the Moroccan Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, in the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca.\r

\r

The King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran, the VR Technology Pavilion that transported and allowed visitors to virtually visit the Grand Mosque as well as the Prophet's Mosque, and the virtual 3D Hajj and Umrah application were among the common pavilions and digital applications between Saudi Arabia and Morocco that were briefed to the exhibition attendees.\r

\r

The visitors toured the exhibition's film hall in which documentaries are shown about the construction stages of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, time science in Morocco, the Moroccan mosque's architecture and tiles, an introduction to the Mohammed VI platform for Prophet's Hadith, and a written Qur'an display by 73,000 women who benefited from the literacy program which attracted the visitors' admiration.\r

\r

Jusoor Exhibition opens daily from 10:00 A.M. to 09:00 P.M. and will continue till December 31st.--SPA

MENAFN26122023007116015312ID1107659410