Time Once Again To Make Superhero Of China Economy

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's economy is currently on the operating table, hunched over by surgeons, chest cavity splayed open, hooked up to a cardiopulmonary machine, surrounded by nurses staring at monitors flashing vital signs. It all looks rather grim.

This surgery, however, is not an emergency bypass. That would be too easy. China has had many of those already – stimulus packages, grand infrastructure projects and many rounds of directed lending.

Mad scientist. Image: Marvel Database

Every two decades or so, going all the way back to the founding of the PRC in 1949, the surgeons get ambitious. These guys are mad scientists attempting a comic book trope – to create the ultimate superhero.

They want to inject super serum, replace skeletal calcium with adamantium and dose the patient with gamma rays, giving China the powers of shazams out the wazoo.

Deng Xiaoping's agricultural reforms, privatization and special economic zones of the early 1980s kicked off 20 years of market driven growth.

In the late 1990s, Premier Zhu Rongji performed surgery at least as invasive as what is currently being attempted. Zhu's reforms broke the“iron rice bowl,” laying off 27 million workers from state owned enterprises. This paved the way for another 20 years of growth.

In the lamented“pre-reform” era, China's mad scientists engineered spectacular growth by increasing investment from a prewar 6% of GDP to 20% in the first Five-Year Plan, covering 1952-1957. This led industrial output to register a compound annual growth rate.

The Great Leap Forward accelerated this growth to 66% in 1958 and 39% in 1959 before crashing and burning in 1961 when mismanagement of communal farms and“backyard blast furnaces” caught up with the mad scientists.

Course correction starting in 1962 recovered all lost ground by 1965. According to economist Cheng Chu-Yuan, China's GDP growth averaged 11% between 1952 and 1966, the eve of the Cultural Revolution. (T. C. Liu of Cornell and K. C. Yeh of the Rand Corporation have a lower estimate: 8%.)

More importantly, China built a full kit of infrastructure, machinery and equipment capable of driving future industrialization.



Mao Zedong threw a wrench into China's economy during the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976). But through the chaos, as the mad scientists attempted to substitute ideological inputs for material ones, China was still able to achieve GDP growth averaging 5.2%.

Many analysts have a tabula rasa understanding of China's reform era, as if there had been no economy before Deng Xiaoping. In reality, China's industrialization started right after the formation of the PRC with some of the fastest growth recorded in the 1950's and 1960's. Even during the“low growth” Cultural Revolution, resources directed towards public health (for example, barefoot doctors) and primary education doubled life expectancy and quadrupled adult literacy by 1980 from pre-PRC levels.



The mad scientists are now at it again. They have about twenty years of new data not just on China but from the rest of the world. When Zhu Rongji was head surgeon, history had ended and markets reigned supreme. This time around, the surgeons are correcting for market irrationality and negative externalities. The next twenty years is again being determined on the operating table.



Three years ago, the surgeons pried open China's chest cavity with the three red lines credit limits, instantly seizing the speculation driven property sector. Since then, they ripped out unnecessary organs like education companies, clamped the Ant Financial artery and eviscerated the video game industry.

All of this has caused spasms in vital signs from lackluster growth to rising youth unemployment. Wondering whether China will or will not stimulate the economy next quarter or next year is missing the forest from the trees. For the next few years, China's economy will still be under the knife and whatever adjustments will merely be anesthesiologists and technicians nominally dialing the drugs up and down and adjusting the heart-lung machine to maintain vital signs.

