Castoma Turmeric Milk: A Breakthrough Step That Brings Happiness To People With Stomach Pain 

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) SEOUL, South Korea – Castoma, a new breakthrough dairy supplement that can support those suffering from stomach disease, has been launched in Korea. Castoma aims to provide relief and comfort to millions of people who struggle with stomach problems such as gastritis, ulcers, and reflux.

According to the Korean Health Insurance Inspection Agency (HIRA) under the ministry of health and welfare there have been about 14,500 patients treated for peptic ulcers over the past five years, of whom 72 percent are men.

Regarding age, patients who are 50 years old account for 26 percent, and those who are 40 years old account for 22 percent. The number of patients between the ages of 40 and 50 accounts for 48 percent.

Peptic ulcers are a constant worry for many Korean workers, resulting from stress and living habits that lead to symptoms such as heartburn, gastric reflux, epigastric burning, throat tightness,... and tons of other unpleasant pain that interminably continues.

Castoma, the dairy supplement, uses curcumin as its main ingredient, providing outstanding effects in supporting the treatment of stomach ulcers:



It inhibits HP bacteria (Helicobacter Pylori) 40 times more than regular turmeric powder and inhibits the growth of 65 HP strains.

It reduces factors that attack the stomach: Curcumin reduces the secretion of gastric acid and pepsin, reducing the activity of substances that promote inflammation in the body.

The product increases gastric mucosal protective factors: by increasing mucus concentration and increasing nitric oxide in mucus. It supports anti-inflammation and quickly heals ulcers on the stomach lining.

The product brings back great benefits to actively support the treatment of peptic ulcers, but Curcumin is poorly soluble in water, with less than 1 percent absorption in the intestine, causing limitations in treatment.

To surmount this limitation, Castoma has been applied nanotechnology to bring Curcumin molecules to the size of microscopic molecules, which are nanoparticles, collectively called Nano Curcumin, hence optimizing the absorption and effectiveness of this powerful natural compound.

Based on the effective anti-inflammatory ability of quantum nanoparticles, they go deep into the stomach and inhibit the growth of HP bacteria – a harmful agent that accounts for up to 80 percent of the causes of illness in people with stomach diseases nowadays. Castoma with nanotechnology which supports the treatment of stomach pain, is available in milk form and can be consumed daily.

-p decoding="async" class="size-medium wp-image-4667 aligncenter" src="/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-300x40.png" alt="" width="300" height="40" srcset="/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-300x40.png 300w, /wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-768x102.png 768w, /wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-696x93.png 696w, /wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-1068x142.png 1068w, /wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag.png 1352w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" />





The post Castoma Turmeric Milk: A breakthrough step that brings happiness to people with stomach pain appeared first on Caribbean News Global .