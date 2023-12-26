1St Capital Bancorp Announces Appointment Of Laura Zehm To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALINAS, Calif., Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the“Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the“Bank”), today announced the appointment of Laura Zehm, as a director. Ms. Zehm is the former Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Montage Heath.



“We are excited to have Ms. Zehm as a member of the board,” said Kurt Gollnick, chairman.“Her wealth of knowledge and experience, will provide the Bank with a depth of experience and insight within her areas of discipline which will complement the board extremely well.”

Ms. Zehm's over 30 years of experience includes strategy, operations, business transformation and mergers and acquisitions within the healthcare industry. A long-time resident of Monterey County, she further strengthens the relationship of 1st Capital Bank within the community. She graduated from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a master's degree in business administration from Golden Gate University.

Ms. Zehm is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and has been recognized as a finalist of the 50 Women to Watch by 50/50 Women on Boards Inc, a global 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2010 with a mission to accelerate gender balance and diversity on corporate boards.

About 1st Capital Bank

1st Capital Bank's markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The bank operates full-service banking offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, Calif. 93901. 1st Capital Bank is a five-star rated“Superior” bank by Bauer Financial, Inc. Member FDIC | Equal Opportunity Lender| SBA Preferred Lender |1stCapital | 831.264.4000

