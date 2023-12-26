Day1cptuniversities Builds Strategic Partnership With Westcliff University

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) International students now invited to enroll at Westcliff University

PASADENA, CALIF., UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Day 1 CPT Universities , consider by many to be the best international career development school, today announced that it is partnering with Westcliff University as one of the preferred universities for foreign students. Day 1 CPT Universities focuses on Curricular Practical Training (CPT) for students outside the United States who wish to enroll in American universities. It assists international students with applications and act as a liaison with Westcliff University for all aspects of connecting students with the university.Day 1 CPT Universities is centrally located in Southern California. It is the premier higher-education consultancy in the region. During the past four years, the company has successfully found a great fit for more than two thousand international students for their desired universities. It gives international students a proven and trusted study and work guide.The company provides the best path to academic acceptance, making it possible for students to legally work while studying in the US. For students holding an F1 visa, Day 1 CPT Universities is one of the best international student education and career development options. It also assists foreign students in meeting legal status requirements:- Rules for graduate students include compliance with attendance requirements as well as enrolling and completing six to nine credit hours of course work per semester (quarter).- Internships must relate directly to a student's field of study.- All students are required to submit and have approved CPT applications to their chosen universities before being permitted to work in the United StatesAccording to a spokesperson for Day 1 CPT Universities,“The company was founded by recent immigrants who understand all the steps and concerns of international students who want to study and work in the United States. We have the most recent information necessary to support them in their success and offer personalized services at a completive rate.”International students are encouraged to reach out to Day 1 CPT Universities for information on applying for study and work opportunities. A full list of universities and programs qualified for Day 1 CPT are available on the website. Contact Day1CPG to find the best university and program.Requirements for International StudentsThere are two distinct ways that the USCIS allows students with specific visas to meet requirements for employment authorization; either through Curriculum Practical Training (CPT) or Optional Practical Training (OPT) .To schedule a free consultation with an application specialist, visitFor more information visitand see the blogs that explain details of current immigration rules and changes benefitting international studentsEND###

