Dense Fog In Srinagar Delays Flights, Triggers Traffic Chaos

The visibility in Srinagar at 8:30 am was 91 meters due to thick fog, and the Meteorological Department has predicted that these conditions will persist until the end of the year.



Motorists in Srinagar were seen pushing their vehicles down the streets at several locations as the batteries had stopped functioning due to the below-freezing temperature.

“I left my house for the ski-resort Gulmarg with a group of tourists around 7 am. Nothing was properly visible, and I had to take a halt at Gupkar Road because a passenger asked me to. The low temperature caused the battery to die, making it impossible for me to start the vehicle,” Tariq Ahmad, a cab driver from Nishat area, told Kashmir Observer.“I had to call a friend to help me start the engine.”

Director, Meteorological Department, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, told Kashmir Observer that dense fog would persist in Srinagar until the end of December, especially during morning and evening hours.

“The dense fog is expected to continue in Srinagar till the end of December, especially in morning and evening hours. Motorists are requested to adhere to traffic guidelines dutifully to avoid tragedies that occur due to poor visibility,” Director MeT said.

A senior official at the Srinagar Airport told Kashmir Observer that poor visibility resulted in delays for flights to and from the Srinagar Airport.

“In order to avoid inconvenience, we have asked passengers to dial toll-free numbers to know the status of their flights,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic City, Syed Muzaffar, said that due to the likelihood of road accidents in foggy conditions, the department issued an advisory, urging motorists to follow the do's and don'ts carefully.



“Driving through fog may sound romantic and look cinematic, but in reality, one must exercise extreme caution while navigating roads in dense fog. The visibility is poor, and progress relies on gut instincts, which is not the safest way to drive,” the advisory reads, as it offers driving tips for safety on foggy roads.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures continued to dip at night in most parts of the Valley.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius on Monday night, a slight decrease from the previous night's minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, they said, adding that it was the coldest recorded place in the Kashmir Valley.

Gulmarg, a famous ski resort in Baramulla, recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag town saw the mercury settle at minus 2.0 degrees Celsius and Kupwara recorded a minimum of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chilla-i-Kalan' - the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake, as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the Valley.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31.

However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day-long 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).

