Kelsey Cavalli Embarks In New Literary Journey As First Poetry Book 'A Few Haikus' Is Released

Title : A Few Haikus: 3 little lines from the modern mind

Author : Kelsey Cavalli

Launch Date : Dec. 31.2023

Kelsey Cavalli proudly announces the highly anticipated launch of her new poetry book "A few Haikus: 3 little lines from the modern mind ". This momentous occasion marks the culmination of 12 months of dedication and creativity, offering readers an immersive literary experience that is sure to captivate and inspire.

About the Book:

"A Few Haikus" is a diverse compilation of contemporary millennial thoughts carefully selected and condensed into (mostly) 17 syllables, that delve into a paradoxical array of experiences encompassing love, life, and the daily challenges of modern living. Crafted with the intention to ignite sparks of creativity and transform dreams into tangible entities, this poetic yet witty and modern interpretation of traditional haikus navigates the expected and unexpected trials and tribulations encountered by young adults in their day-to-day existence from a lighthearted perspective.

About the Author:

Activist, Artist, Entrepreneur and now Author, Kelsey Cavalli is delving into new territories with her first published poetry book launching fresh into the new year. With a passion for creativity, Kelsey strives to leave an indelible mark on the literary landscape.

Book Details:



Availability:

"A Few Haikus: 3 little lines from the modern mind" is available for presale NOW on Amazon and Barnes & Nobles . Available for purchase at major bookstores and online retailers starting December 31, 2023.