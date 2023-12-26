Most Impressive Photos Of Year From James Webb Telescope

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The editors of the American Time magazine have selected the most
impressive images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope in the
past year and all the photos in the collection were published in
2023, Azernews reports.
James Webb is the largest and most powerful space telescope in
the world, designed for detailed study of objects. The telescope
was launched into space in December 2021.
This is a joint project of NASA, the European and Canadian Space
agencies. The estimated cost of the project was $ 10 billion, and
work on it began more than 30 years ago.
