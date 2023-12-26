Full Launch Of Akkuyu NPP Included In Development Plan Of Turkiye Until 2028

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The full commissioning of the Akkuyu NPP has been included in
the strategic development plan of Turkiye until 2028, Azernews reports, citing International Media
Outlets.
This is stated in the text of the development plan approved by
the authorities for 2024-2028.
"All the power units of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant will
start producing electricity. Efforts to increase the capacity of
nuclear power plants will continue. Research will be conducted on
new technologies such as small modular reactors, nuclear fusion,
and next-generation reactor technologies," the document says.
The authorities also plan to work on the creation of a landfill in
the country for the safe disposal of nuclear waste.
In general, the plan sets the task of increasing the use of
nuclear technologies in the electric power industry, "adding
nuclear power plants to the portfolio of sources of electricity
production" in the country. The goal was also stated to increase
the participation of the Turkish industry in the field of nuclear
energy and technology.
MENAFN26122023000195011045ID1107659346
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.