Barcelona Refuses To Sell Their Player For $ 100 Million

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Catalan Barcelona rejected the offer of Bayern Munich club to buy Ronald Araujo for $ 100 million, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

It is noted that such an amount could have a positive impact on the economic condition of the Spanish club.

Araujo has been in the Barcelona system since 2018. This season, the defender has played 17 matches for the Catalans in all competitions, in which he scored one goal. The player's contract with Barca is valid until the end of June 2026. The estimated cost of a football player, according to the Transfermarkt Internet portal, is 70 million euros.