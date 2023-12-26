China Launches Three Satellites Into Orbit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China has successfully placed three satellites into orbit, Azernews reports, citing International Media
Outlets.
The launch of the Long March-11 (Changzheng-11) launch vehicle
from a ship modified for a marine platform in the waters of the
South China Sea off the coast of Guangdong Province took place at
06:39 Beijing time.
Shiyan-24C satellites are designed mainly for experiments in
space science and technology.
This is the 503rd launch of the Long March series carriers.
MENAFN26122023000195011045ID1107659341
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.