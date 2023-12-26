China Launches Three Satellites Into Orbit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China has successfully placed three satellites into orbit, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

The launch of the Long March-11 (Changzheng-11) launch vehicle from a ship modified for a marine platform in the waters of the South China Sea off the coast of Guangdong Province took place at 06:39 Beijing time.

Shiyan-24C satellites are designed mainly for experiments in space science and technology.

This is the 503rd launch of the Long March series carriers.