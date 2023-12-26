South Korea To Limit Supply Of 682 More Types Of Goods To Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The South Korean government will add 682 types of goods to the export control list for shipments to Russia and Belarus, Azernews reports, citing the website of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The changes will take effect in early 2024 after administrative procedures. From that moment, the list of export controls will increase to 1,159 types of goods. The new rules will apply to heavy construction equipment, batteries with the possibility of charging, components for aviation equipment, as well as passenger cars with an engine displacement of more than 2 thousand cubic meters.

Previously, cars worth more than 50 thousand dollars were subject to restrictions.

The reasons for the expansion of restrictions are the "high probability" of using these items for military purposes.